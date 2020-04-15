Waze has new features to help you navigate the coronavirus crisis – BGR

Waze announced new features for its popular navigation application that could help users and authorities during the new coronavirus pandemic.

Google's subsidiary plans to highlight stores that offer contactless delivery and show COVID-19 test locations.

Waze also analyzed anonymous driving statistics for various regions, showing that social distancing measures have been respected.

You may drive less during the new coronavirus health crisis, but you still need those navigation apps on your phone. Even if you are not driving, they could be useful. Apple Maps is preparing to display the COVID-19 test sites on its maps, a feature that Google Maps should replicate soon. The Google app has other cool benefits that can come in handy during this time. The application shows you which restaurants are delivering food and also allows you to order with some of them. It also allows business owners to provide updated information on their stores. Google Maps now includes COVID-19 notifications that appear if you are looking for a nearby hospital or doctor, reminding you not to show up without warning if you suspect you are infected. Both Apple and Google have location sites that provide anonymous data on navigation and travel during coronavirus blocks.

With all of that in mind, you shouldn't be surprised to discover that one of the most popular navigation apps has developed several features to help users during the outbreak. That's Waze, of course, Google's other popular mobile mapping app.

Waze explained in a blog post on Wednesday that he is working with his volunteer communities and the Waze for Cities program to support local governments and offer additional resources to communities.

Waze has released statistics that confirm previous findings from Apple and Google. People drive 60% fewer miles compared to February as a result of stricter social distancing rules. The data also shows that markets with early COVID-19 outbreaks were the first to show reduced traffic patterns. In Italy, one of the countries most affected by the new disease, traffic has decreased by more than 90% in the last 30 days or so.

Waze doesn't just analyze driving patterns, a feature that would help authorities rather than regular app users. Google's mapping division has partnered with WhyHunger and No Kid Hungry to add more than 30,000 emergency food distribution locations to their US map. USA You could expand the program to other regions where similar organizations exist.

Waze also unveiled new icons to mark businesses on the map that support pickup options on the road and on the sidewalk. These delivery options further decrease person-to-person contact and reduce the risk of transmission of COVID-19. Here's what to look for on the map:

In the near future, Waze could show even more key information about COVID-19 on the map, including medical testing centers. The company created its own portal COVID-19 where public agencies can share more relevant information about the health crisis. Data on road closures, food distribution locations, and coronavirus testing facilities should soon appear on your Waze maps.

