Watford: Martin Tyler shares his memories of Vicarage Road | Football news







Woking assistant manager Martin Tyler faced Watford in the FA Cup last season

At a time when the soccer fields have closed, we have asked Martin Tyler to share some of his favorite facts and memories from the homes of the 20 Premier League clubs.

In Part 18 of the series, Sky Sports Voice of Soccer takes us on a virtual tour of Watford's Vicarage Road and reflects on the brilliance of its historic terrain.

Vicarage Road: how do I get there

Except for congestion on the M25, it's a quick trip for me, just seven junctions. Vicarage Road is protected by some draconian parking regulations, so I have to make sure of one of the allowed spots on the ground for television equipment.

What is it like to comment there?

The position is as it used to be before the expansion of the grounds: via a ladder and then a walkway to the platform. Very close. Very atmospheric. Very pleasant.

Did you know

At Vicarage Road, Watford moved from fourth level to first flight in five seasons, under the direction of Graham Taylor and the presidency of Elton John.

In their first season at the elite level, 1982/83, they finished runners-up to Liverpool and striker Luther Blissett was the top scorer in the top division with 27 goals.

My memories of Vicarage Road

Troy Deeney and Craig Cathcart celebrate during Watford's win over the Spurs

Watford started the 2018/19 season with four consecutive Premier League victories and Sky Sports was available to capture the fourth, at Tottenham Hotspur's home. Although Watford is inside the M25, it does not officially count as a London club, but the rivalry with the North London giants Spurs and Arsenal is strong.

Both clubs entered this Super Sunday clash with 100 percent records. In fact, Tottenham was cool after a 3-0 win at Manchester United the previous Monday. Watford had started running with home wins against Brighton and Crystal Palace and in the middle beat Burnley at Turf Moor.

Despite all their attacking talent, the Spurs failed to hit a target in the first half, but were presented with the lead early in the second through an own goal by Abdoulaye Doucoure, one of those area moments. pinball penalty that needed a replay to solve.

Much clearer were Watford's two goals in a seven-minute period that gave the Hornets their best start in a Premier League campaign. Two pieces changed the situation. Troy Deeney, at his best rampant, forced a corner and then converted it. Defender Craig Cathcart led the winner as Tottenham's vulnerability in dead ball situations was exposed again.

It was an early indication that Watford was in a special season under the sympathetic Javi Gracia. During it, he led the club to its second FA Cup final.

At the beginning of that race, I found myself in the very unusual position of seeing them from the opposition bench as assistant manager.

Woking's third-round tie at home with the Hornets formed a strong bond with the Premier League club. Watford was very respectful of our non-League status and generous in the business between the two clubs, and they had to bring Deeney to solve the game!

What I like about Vicarage Road

There is a real glow when you arrive before the fans come in. The red and yellow color scheme on the empty seats creates a sense of optimism that is reflected in the way the club is run.

I also have great respect for how Watford recognizes the massive contributions of the late Graham Taylor, whose administration on Vicarage Road led a struggling club into the football stratosphere. He was a remarkable man. The post that houses the television portico is named after him.

There's always a chance of a sighting of Sir Elton John, another giant contributor to Watford's development, though he understandably likes to keep a low profile. He is also recognized by part of the land that bears his name.

If you forgive the parody: "You can tell everyone, this is his position."

