[WATCH] Update from George Stephanopoulos and Ali Wentworth on the status of COVID – Deadline

Good morning america Presenter George Stephanopoulos and his wife, actor Ali Wentworth, appeared Tuesday in the Jimmy Kimmel Live edition and gave an update on their condition after they were both diagnosed with coronavirus.

Stephanopoulos said on Monday GMA that his test results tested positive for COVID-19 since he has been caring for Wentworth while recovering from the virus. He told Kimmel that he was showing no symptoms except for back pain about three weeks ago. He has continued to host the ABC morning show from his dining room, alongside Wentworth and his two daughters.

Wentworth had it much worse, quarantined in his room for 16 days.

"It is very indicative of our lives," he told Kimmel. "I have a crown and I am deathly ill for three weeks with a high fever, and sweating, pain, and madness like Martin's glow in Apocalypse now!, and George contracts it and has no symptoms. "

Wentworth said he was "basically sleeping and taking Tylenol PM" and that he watched all seven seasons of Crazy men during her isolation, while Stephanopoulos helped her by bringing food and lemonade.

Both seemed to be in a good mood during the interview, in which Stephanopoulos and Kimmel joked about having to fix their hair at this time of production closing.

"I know that normally you have three people in your workplace," Kimmel joked to Stephanopoulus. "You have one person combing your hair and another for each eyebrow, yes?"

Stephanopoulus chuckled in response: "Well, they take a lot of work."

