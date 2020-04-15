Watch the live stream right here – BGR

OnePlus will unveil its OnePlus 8 and OnePlus 8 Pro flagship phones on Tuesday, March 14.

The 120Hz fluid display, wireless charging support, and Snapdragon 865 CPU have already been confirmed for the OnePlus 8 Pro, and a hands-on video has even been released.

The live stream of the OnePlus 8 series launch event begins at 8 AM PT / 11 AM ET.

OnePlus may not be able to hold a live event in person to unveil its new phones due to the new coronavirus pandemic, but the smartphone maker has yet to show off those phones in any way. Therefore, we are still receiving a live stream of the OnePlus 8 series launch event on Tuesday, April 14 at 8AM PT / 11AM ET.

As the name of the event suggests, today we will be presented with at least two phones, and leaks suggest that they will be OnePlus 8 and OnePlus 8 Pro. In addition to the extensive leaks, OnePlus also, once again, shared a number of details over the phone itself. For example, we know that OnePlus 8 Pro will have a 6.78-inch 120Hz fluid display, wireless charging support, and a Snapdragon 865 processor.

We also know that wireless charging will be fast, as OnePlus confirmed last week that a Warp Charge 30 wireless charger will be released alongside the OnePlus 8 series, with maximum power up to 30W. With this new wireless charger, OnePlus says you can charge your phone from 1% to 50% in just half an hour.

We were also able to see OnePlus 8 Pro on before the reveal, thanks to Marques Brownlee. It's just a provocation as the back of the phone and the top of the screen are hidden by a case, but if you want to see the software running on a 120Hz screen for about two minutes please click the link above .

Of course, the OnePlus 8 series has also been the subject of countless leaks in recent months. This March, the filter Ishan Agarwal shared a complete list of the alleged specifications for both phones According to the leak, the cheapest OnePlus 8 will feature a 6.55-inch Super AMOLED Full HD + display with 90Hz mode, up to 256GB of storage, up to 12GB of RAM, Snapdragon 865 chipset, 4,300mAh battery , triple-lens matrix rear camera (48MP + 16MP + 2MP), 16-megapixel selfie camera, 30W cable charging cradle, and an exclusive "interstellar brightness,quot; color option.

Meanwhile, the OnePlus 8 Pro is expected to feature a 4,510 mAh battery, four main cameras (48MP + 48MP + 8MP + 5MP) and an IP68 waterproof rating, in addition to the improved display specs mentioned above.

Hours before the launch event, prices for the OnePlus 8 series began to appear on online retailers in Europe. The OnePlus 8 will start at € 699, while the OnePlus 8 Pro will start at € 899. OnePlus CEO Pete Lau says prices for OnePlus 8 phones will not exceed $ 1,000 in the United States, but according to these leaks , it seems that at least they will come very close. We will find out when the live broadcast begins on Tuesday.

