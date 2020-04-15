Watch Cyntoia Brown's fight for freedom in the new Netflix trailer

It is a story that has been in development for 16 years.

Almost a year since Cyntoia Brown She received clemency and was finally released, Netflix is ​​addressing her story in a documentary that will premiere this month. On Wednesday, the streaming service released the official trailer for the upcoming movie, Murder of mercy: the story of Cyntoia Brown, In which the turbulent life story of the 32-year-old woman unfolds after being sentenced as an adult to life in prison for the murder of a 43-year-old man who, according to her, requested her to have sex when she was 16 years old. old victim of sex trafficking.

The documentary, which will be released on the small screen on April 29, is said to be immersed in the violence Brown faced in his childhood to finally gain his freedom.

"When I was 16, I did something horrible," he says in a courtroom in the trailer. "I beg you to show me mercy and give me a second chance