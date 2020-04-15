Watch Britney Spears dance with Justin Timberlake on Instagram

Alexa, play "Filthy,quot; from Justin Timberlake… because Britney Spears said that.

On Wednesday, the pop star took to Instagram to share a video of herself living her best life on the balcony of her home, dancing and having fun.

"This is my version of Snapchat or TikTok or whatever you're supposed to do these days !!!!! As you can see, I'm not really dancing friends… I'm just really bored," Britney wrote on Instagram. , along with her video of her dance with Timberlake's song.

Of course she knew someone would have something to say about his dance with his ex's song, so he continued: "PS: I know we had one of the biggest breaks in the world 20 years ago … but hey, man is a genius! Great! song JT !!!! Pssss if you KNOW GOOD !!!!!! "

Britney's title wasn't lost on her sister, either. Jamie Lynn Spears who commented on the singer's "Baby One More Time,quot; video, "The blogs are already charting their wacky stories …. still having fun and looking cute Tho !!"