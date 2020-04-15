WarnerMedia Establishes HBO Max Distribution Agreement with Charter – Deadline

In a major milestone before launching HBO Max next month, WarnerMedia has entered into an agreement with Charter Communications, the US cable distributor. USA Number 2, to give your HBO subscribers free access to the streaming service.

Similar to Disney's agreement with Verizon prior to the launch of Disney +, the pact with Charter expands the potential reach of HBO Max subscribers. The $ 15 a month service had previously been confirmed as available to all AT&T Pay TV subscribers to HBO.

Under the agreement, all existing Charter HBO subscribers, including subscribers to their Spectrum Silver and Gold video packages, will automatically receive access to HBO Max at no additional charge. All new and remaining customers will be able to purchase HBO Max directly from Charter.

"Charter has long been a distributor of our on-demand networks and content, and a valuable partner to our company," said Rich Warren, president of WarnerMedia Distribution. "We look forward to working together to bring HBO Max to Spectrum subscribers when the product launches next month."

"We look forward to offering Spectrum customers the highly anticipated HBO Max offering when it makes its debut next month," said Tom Montemagno, executive vice president of programming acquisitions at Charter. “This new premium streaming experience will be a welcome addition for Spectrum subscribers; We will offer HBO Max on a multitude of platforms for our video, broadband and mobile customers to buy equally. "

HBO Max is coming to market during an especially crowded corridor as Disney, Apple, and Comcast unveil new streaming offerings designed to curb the momentum of Netflix and other headlines.