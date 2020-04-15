VOTE: Best Super League matchups | Rugby League News

We have chosen full backs, ends and centers, now is the time for the halves; choose your favorite showdown from our list of five





With the Super League celebrating its 25th season in 2020, Sky Sports is conducting a public vote to discover the best XIII it has played in the competition since its launch in 1996.

The summer era of rugby league has seen some of the sport's greats emerge and we will conduct a weekly survey for each position until our team is full.

Last week, we asked you to pick the best centers of the Super League era, with Jamie Lyon (43 percent of the vote) and Keith Senior (30 percent) winning both vacant spots in all three quarters.

Now we move to the halves and first, we are looking for the best matchup. As usual, we've narrowed it down to a list of five players for you to choose from.

Choose with our vote below, and if you're still not sure who to choose, we also have brief profiles of all of our nominees.

Lee Briers

The Welsh international made his debut for the local club St Helens when he was 18 during the second season of the Super League, but it was with his rivals Warrington Wolves that he became famous.

Regarded as one of the best players Great Britain ever crowned, Briers was a mainstay of the Warrington team from 1998 to 2013 and helped them reach the Grand Final twice, only to suffer defeats both times.

However, he won the Challenge Cup three times with the Wolves and became a fan favorite because of his flair and flair playing style. Briers was also highly appreciated for his play and kicks.

Danny McGuire

After spending his past two seasons with Hull Kingston Rovers, last year he saw McGuire in an 18-year career that led him to earn almost all honors in the game with Leeds Rhinos.

McGuire was part of eight Grand Final winning teams, won the Harry Sunderland Trophy for the man of the match in 2015 and 2017, and helped the Rhinos finish at the top of the Super League table three times.

On a personal level, he was named to the Dream Team in 2004 and 2006, won the boundaries of Great Britain and England and holds the record for most attempts in Super League history with 247.

Rangi Chase

Chase could now be remembered for some of the most controversial moments in his career, but when he was at his best as a player, there were few who could match him.

It was during his first spell at Castleford Tigers that the New Zealand-born maverick showdown really broke out, with the highlight in 2011 when he was named Man of Steel and earned a spot on the Dream Team.

The high honors eluded Chase, who also had stints in the Super League with Salford Red Devils and Widnes Vikings, however his ability cannot be denied, which meant there was a lot of excitement every time he had the ball in hand.

Iestyn Harris

A player whose career spanned the winter and summer seasons, Harris made a big impact during his two stints in the Super League on both sides of a switch to the rugby union.

Making a record £ 350,000 move from Warrington to Leeds in 1997, Harris was named club captain in his first full season and was named Man of Steel the following year, in addition to earning a spot on the Dream Team in 1998 and 1999.

A Welsh international in both codes, he joined Bradford Bulls in 2004 after their three-season stint in union and helped them win the Grand Final over the former club and bitter Leeds rivals a year later.

Henry Paul

Another player who crossed eras and codes, Paul was one of the stars of the Wigan Warriors Super League first teams, helping them win the first Grand Final in 1998.

He later moved to Bradford, where he teamed up with brother Robbie in the halves when the Bulls lifted consecutive Super League titles in 2000 and 2001.

Paul also won the Harry Sunderland Trophy in 1999 despite the Bulls' close loss to St Helens and was named to the inaugural Dream Team in 1996.