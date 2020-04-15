Village Roadshow plays X-Men Ashley Edward Miller to adapt "Myst" – Deadline

EXCLUSIVE: The television adaptation of the classic video game Myst has advanced one level after X Men First generation Writer Ashley Edward Miller signed the Village Roadshow Entertainment Group project.

Miller, who has also written and produced series including TErminator: The Sarah Connor Chronicles, Black Sails and Science, the pilot will write and show the adaptation.

Myst, which was first released in 1993, is a first-person graphic adventure video game created by brothers Rand and Robyn Miller and their company Cyan. Village Roadshow will be developed and produced alongside original co-creator Rand Miller and younger brother Ryan Miller, as well as Isaac Testerman and Yale Rice at Delve Media.

the Myst Canon has over 10,000 years of history, but its core saga follows Atrus, a brilliant, if a bit naive, grandson of Anna, a woman who triggers a set of events that shape the world when she discovers the D & # 39; ni civilization. in a deep cavern below the New Mexico desert. The D’ni have a unique ability to write books that can be linked to other worlds. The discovery of his ability and the clash of cultures is the catalyst for Myst's novels and games.

Myst It was the best-selling PC game of all time until 2002 and has sold over 15 million copies. He spawned sequels like Riven in 1997.

Village Roadshow will build on the game's existing mythology and expand it to develop a cross-platform universe that includes film, script and unscripted television content.

This occurs when the company has been aggressively moving to original television with a series of projects since former Sony Pictures Television CEO Steve Mosko joined in 2018. The company is adapting Shamim's YA youth thriller. Sarif The Athena Protocol adapting Ernest Hemingway's memoirs A movable party for the small screen and restart the 1960s comedy Hogan & # 39; s Heroes.