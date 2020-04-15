Vice TV establishes the news program "Seat at the table" with Anand Giridharadas – Deadline

EXCLUSIVE: Ex New York Times Columnist Anand Giridharadas will host a primetime news and culture talk show for Vice TV.

Giridharadas, author of The winners take everything, The True American, and India calling, hosts weekly series Seat at the table. The show premieres Wednesday, April 22 at 10 p.m.

One hour show I sit at the table with Anand Giridharadas You will see the host see how America really works and for whom. You will speak to leading decision makers, thinkers, revolutionaries, and artists. The first episode will feature an exclusive interview with Representative Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez, who will discuss the future of the progressive movement and the ways this global pandemic should feed the political imagination, as well as a live performance and interview with the artist, playwright and musician Taylor Mac.

The show marks Vice's first project with Giridharadas, who has regularly contributed on-air to MSNBC. It is produced in-house with Giridharadas, Lee Hoffman and Peter Gaffney as executive producer. Tiffani M. Davis is co-executive producer.

It is the latest in the network in its line of programs, many of which have been produced in response to COVID-19, including Shelter in Place with Shane Smith, Vice Quarantine Hour and Vice News Tonight: Remote.

"I'm excited to launch Seat at the table with Vice, "Giridharadas said." While we never expected to create a program through 26-way video chats in the midst of a global pandemic, this crisis reinforces the mission and purpose of our program: to interrogate and challenge the power of a a way rarely seen on cable news, to focus on people and issues that are too often kept out, and, right now, to report not only on the obscurity of the situation, but also on the possibilities to reinvent the society that is also emerging. We're going to try to make people think, make them laugh, put music on and more. "

"We are delighted to welcome Anand, and his millions of followers, to the Vice family. His insightful understanding of where we are headed as a society, and the structural problems facing many Americans in these difficult times have never been more important." , added Morgan Hertzan, Executive Vice President and General Manager of Vice Television. "In this unprecedented time, we are changing traditional television standards over their heads, viewing the current production environment as an opportunity to continue telling important stories, rather than as a limitation on the stories we can tell. We are just getting started." .