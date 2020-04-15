Valorant beta key Twitch drops became much easier to obtain

If you've been watching select Twitch streamers play Valorant for the past week hoping for a beta key, you're not alone. But now, the path to obtaining a beta key was made easier.

Game staff released an announcement Tuesday night saying that all Valorant Twitch streams may drop closed beta access. Previously, there were only a select number of streamers that had drops enabled, leading some streamers to reach more than 200,000 viewers. But now you can tune in to anyone who plays Valorant and crashes will be enabled.

"Although we are still running closed beta versions 24 hours a day, 7 days a week, please note that this change does not increase the number of drops, just that you can watch any Valorant stream to be eligible," reads on the notice. "As a reminder: crashes happen at all times (even when you're offline!), But only for players in Europe, Canada, the United States, Turkey, Russia, and CIS countries."

If you're a Twitch streamer playing Valorant and want to give away closed beta drops, be sure to enable in-game drops through your Twitch account.

Valorant has been in charge of Twitch streams since its debut earlier this month. It debuted in front of a staggering 1.7 million viewers shortly after its release and is still holding steady at over 700,000 as of this writing. The game is from developer Riot Games and is a new boost alongside its immensely popular League of Legends franchise.

How to get the beta keys from Valorant

Link your Riot account with your Twitch account

Watch Valorant streams on Twitch

Pass the threshold of hours observed (approximately 2)

More weight is given to more hours of observation

You can get a drop even offline

What to know about Valorant beta keys

In Valorant's statement Tuesday, the company stated that it is expanding to meet the high demand for players who want to enter the game. Also, if you were an extremely dedicated viewer, you probably gained access.

"We have increased our current closed beta server loads by + 25% to meet demand and are increasing further," the statement said. "We know it hurts to be unfortunate, so we passed by a few thousand of the most engaged VALORANT stream viewers and gave them access manually as thanks. Thank you, your Internet and your eyeballs."

The reason why Valorant hasn't fully opened its doors is because the game is still working on server load management.

"We are still in the active process of deploying server infrastructure worldwide, including more in the EU and NA, and the closed beta is doing a great job of telling us where we should be."