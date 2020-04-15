Ultra-orthodox enclave in Israel opens to outsiders to fight a virus

BNEI BRAK, Israel – When the mayor of Bnei Brak understood the severity of the coronavirus pandemic, his city had already become Israel's largest center of contagion.

In an ultra-Orthodox enclave in the shadow of Tel Aviv, Bnei Brak had one in seven cases in Israel, with up to a third of its 210,000 residents expected to become ill.

The very customs that have protected their venerable traditions from change: strict limits on modern technology, an aversion to secular media, a deep suspicion of state institutions, had deafened Bnei Brak residents to urgent public health warnings. . Densely packed with sprawling families in shoebox apartments whose lives revolved around worship and shoulder-to-shoulder study, it was fertile ground for the rapid spread of Covid-19.

In desperation, Mayor Avraham Rubinstein sought help from outside his community of people who the ultra-Orthodox have long seen as a threat to their way of life: the military.