Ultra-orthodox enclave in Israel opens to outsiders to fight a virus

BNEI BRAK, Israel – When the mayor of Bnei Brak understood the severity of the coronavirus pandemic, his city had already become Israel's largest center of contagion.
In an ultra-Orthodox enclave in the shadow of Tel Aviv, Bnei Brak had one in seven cases in Israel, with up to a third of its 210,000 residents expected to become ill.
The very customs that have protected their venerable traditions from change: strict limits on modern technology, an aversion to secular media, a deep suspicion of state institutions, had deafened Bnei Brak residents to urgent public health warnings. . Densely packed with sprawling families in shoebox apartments whose lives revolved around worship and shoulder-to-shoulder study, it was fertile ground for the rapid spread of Covid-19.
In desperation, Mayor Avraham Rubinstein sought help from outside his community of people who the ultra-Orthodox have long seen as a threat to their way of life: the military.
Two weeks later, Bnei Brak still has the highest concentration of known virus cases in Israel, but the crisis is rapidly being controlled. The rate of new infections has more than halved, the number of tests per week has tripled, and only 2,109 residents have tested positive. The synagogues and yeshivas are closed, the streets almost empty. The sounds of prayer can still be heard at regular intervals, but from balconies and rooftops.
The story of Bnei Brak's rapid reversal is not just one of serene military leadership under a different kind of enemy fire, but also of the restless bridge of one of Israel's harshest divisions – between a cloistered community that treats outsiders. as hostiles and the army as a particular threat, fearing its reputation as a secular melting pot, and Israelis who view the ultra-Orthodox as backward and a burden, in part because most reject military service.
"It is the merger between the other parts of Israel and the Orthodox Jewish community," said Maj. Gen. Ronny Numa, a reservist and former head of Israel's Central Command, who received an evening call from Mr. Rubinstein two weeks ago. and took over at City Hall the next morning.
The Rabbis of Bnei Brak were finally waking up to the lethality of the virus: their own newspapers printed death warnings for dozens of ultra-Orthodox Jews in New York, New Jersey and London, when Mr. Rubinstein, whose wife had contracted the virus, arrived .
Numa, 53, said she tried to project calm and rationalism amid overheated emotions. He enlisted two fellow reservists. Brig. General Ronen Manelis, formerly the chief military spokesman, began surveying residents to see how well they understood the situation. Colonel Avi Cohen, who specialized in electronic warfare, installed a state-of-the-art data display system to map the sick, elderly, yeshivas, synagogues, and layers of other information to large-screen televisions, turning an empty city hall from the office in a virus war room.
Together, they quickly realized that Israel's national strategy for dealing with the virus would not work in Bnei Brak.
"Elsewhere, sick people can stay in a room of their own and healthy family members can bring them what they need," Manelis said. “Here, everyone lives together. You can't separate the sick. "
To prevent infected residents from leaving their homes, Numa persuaded the army to send two brigades of active duty soldiers, who, along with hundreds of volunteers, began delivering groceries, cooked meals, medicine and toys to quarantined homes.
On Monday in the municipal welfare building, soldiers helped volunteers load 2,800 prepared meals into ambulances, whose crews ran through the city delivering them to locked-up needy families.
At a hastily built test site in a commercial parking lot, ambulances and private cars filled with families experiencing virus symptoms constantly wrap themselves around medical workers with hazardous materials wielding swabs.
The effort, supported by public funds and donations, is costly. The first two weeks of meals cost more than $ 8 million. But logistics was less challenging than getting the message across in a city where news travels at the speed of print.
Manelis sent a car with a loudspeaker that issued health warnings and placed ads in ultra-Orthodox newspapers. Residents of hundreds of buildings were recruited to knock on doors, hand out leaflets, and gather information on who was sick or needed help. A call center was established to handle an avalanche of questions and requests. An automated calling system normally used for political campaigns shot 40,000 calls a day.
And a popular author of ultra-Orthodox children's books, Chaim Walder, agreed to record long messages to boost morale for parents ("Be strong for our people and for God," he says in one) and for children ("Stay busy and don't you mess "). do not get bored ").
Mr. Numa and his comrades said that they approached their mission with great humility, given their ignorance of the ultra-Orthodox way of life, and with empathy for how the insularity of Bnei Brak had become a millstone.
The Israelis blamed the ultra-Orthodox for circumventing orders of social estrangement by continuing to pray and study in groups and celebrate large weddings. Government officials blocked entire communities, starting with Bnei Brak.
The city next to Bnei Brak, the exclusive Ramat Gan, erected fences along its border last week. (Their removal was ordered a day later).
"They started to feel like everyone hates them," Manelis said.
Contrary to public perception that ultra-Orthodox were disobeying public health orders, Numa said, residents of Bnei Brak simply had not listened to those orders. "Most of them were unaware of the risks," he said. "They did not know what to do,quot;.
Manelis, 41, said he was also concerned about the views of non-Jews. Given the visibility of ultra-Orthodox victims of the virus in New York and New Jersey, he said, he moved to volunteer in part out of a desire to avoid a new impetus for anti-Semitism. "My fear is that what happened in Bnei Brak and Brooklyn could end hatred of Jews worldwide," he said.
While Mr. Numa and his team tried to adapt to local sensibilities, local rabbis also adapted, unearthing Talmudic precedents to justify timely adjustments to Jewish practice, and sometimes innovating on the fly.
the The beginning of Easter last Wednesday, for example, meant the ritual burning of "chometz,quot;, food throughout the year considered contaminated by yeast. Typically, residents gather around shared sidewalk fires. This year, each apartment building received a large yellow bag to collect residents' chometz, sanitation crews brought the bags to the city dump, and some rabbis presided over the ritual cremation.
Performing the ritual yourself is preferable, said the city's chief rabbi, Isaac Landa. "But when there is no alternative, you will settle."
Getting cooperation also required persuasion, Manelis said.
The urge to move sick families to a special quarantine hotel won over people, he said, only when they were shown photos of what to expect: group prayer, group Torah study for children, kosher food, even dance hour in the backyard of the hotel. Social distancing is unnecessary, he said, when "everyone is sick."
Many residents have not lost the fact that their failure to receive the memorandum on social distancing testifies to a long-standing communication problem between the ultra-Orthodox and the central government of Jerusalem. Some suggested that the government had made a mistake by relying too heavily on ultra-Orthodox politicians as a conduit for vital information.
But Rabbi Landa, who said he was unwilling to abandon resistance to what he described as the pernicious influence of the media, said that he and other leaders did have to take responsibility for spreading the word among residents whose evasion from the media could endanger them.
"We have to inform our public so that they know what to do and how to respond," he said. "I am going to learn from the situation. We will not wait to realize that our public is unaware of an immediate threat to him."
Mayor Rubinstein now points out how empty the streets are to argue that his voters, once informed, behaved. "What I'm most proud of is the compliance and obedience of our residents," he said.
Nowhere in Israeli society have tensions between the ultra-Orthodox and the general public been more heated than the exemption from military service given to Jews engaged in religious study. It has spurred secular politicians to portray the ultra-Orthodox as a financial burden, while the ultra-Orthodox have demonized the army as a nefarious and anti-religious melting pot.
But for the past two weeks, Bnei Brak residents have had a rare opportunity to interact with soldiers up close, and they seem impressed.
"Suddenly, one day, there are all these military vehicles, they target the elderly and people with special needs," said Avshalom Amar, 48. "Seeing this will be engraved in my heart. It is not only that they are guarding the borders, but they also come to help us in this crisis."
Captain Oriel Bibi, commander of paratroopers in training, said the children continue to smile and point to him, shouting, "Soldier, soldier!" while adults offer sweets. "It has been very moving, positive and friendly," he said. "And I'm obviously something that's not normal in this neighborhood."
Perhaps the most innovative aspect of Bnei Brak's adjustment to the virus is how residents find a way to worship together, even apart, from their rooftops and balconies.
"It is a new form of prayer," said Rabbi Landa. "The acoustics are wonderful, and you can hear it through the city," he added. "And together, we all hope that God hears our prayers and brings health."
Gabby Sobelman contributed reporting.