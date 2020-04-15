Ugandan politician Bobi Wine partners with Atlanta Black Star CEO to airlift battered Africans out of China

TSR Updatez: Ugandan politician and musician Bobi Wine is teaming up with American businessman Neil Nelson, co-founder of "Atlanta Black Star,quot;, to airlift Africans and African Americans subject to racism and "inhuman treatment,quot; in China, according to Okay Africa .

Bobi Wine and Neil Nelson are working together to facilitate a humanitarian mission to move those affected by the race-based attacks to a country in Africa that is willing to receive them, according to a press release they issued.

"We are also prepared to evacuate them to the United States for those who have US citizenship or permanent resident status," the statement said.

The statement also called on the Chinese government and other African world leaders to take urgent steps to protect Africans abroad. "We call on leaders from across the global African community, including political leaders, social activists, artists, and other leaders, to join this effort."

Bobi and Neil are taking action after disturbing reports of foreign African citizens in the southern Chinese city of Guangzhou, who were evicted from their homes and denied services at local companies.

Africans are blamed for igniting a second wave of coronaviruses in the country. Nicknamed "Little Africa,quot;, Guangzhou has the largest population of Africans in China, mainly from Nigeria, Ghana, Uganda and Kenya.

There have been images and videos of Africans sleeping on the streets circulating on the internet. The reports sparked widespread outrage online over the weekend, with governments, including the US consulate. USA, Urging its citizens of African descent to avoid the city.

Wine announced his plans in July 2019 to challenge Yoweri Museveni's 35-year rule and run for President of Uganda in 2021. We will keep you informed of his efforts.

TSR STAFF: Christina C! @cdelafresh

Do you want tea directly in your text inbox? Contact us at 917-722-8057 or click here to join!