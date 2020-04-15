Tyrone Mings: Aston Villa reflecting and reevaluating during closure | Football news

"As long as you can look in the mirror when we get out of all this and know that you played your part, the world and society will be a much better place," says Villa's defender.

















Tyrone Mings says Aston Villa is seizing the opportunity to reevaluate during the coronavirus pandemic

Tyrone Mings says Aston Villa is taking the opportunity to reevaluate during the "strange,quot; suspension of football due to the coronavirus pandemic.

Villa was second from bottom in the Premier League with 10 games remaining when soccer seasons stopped in March when the Covid-19 outbreak forced sectors of the world population to be isolated.

The unprecedented strike has given Mings and his colleagues at Villa Park an opportunity to reflect. Influential midfielder John McGinn is likely to return from injury when the season resumes, and the England international is optimistic, more positives will emerge when the blockade is lifted.

"It's weird right now, nobody knows what's going to happen, nobody knows if we're going to end the season or play with the fans, there are so many hypothetical questions and situations that could or couldn't happen," he said. The soccer show.

"It's really weird not being able to play soccer but not being on a summer or winter break and not being able to really relax. I can only speak for myself on this, and that is staying fit, motivated and ready for when the season begins.

"That is probably the most difficult thing for the players, all connected to football at the moment, the unknown, the uncertainty about what is going to happen, what the season and the football industry will be like and what we will return to.

"All we can do is try to prepare as much as we can, balance ourselves to keep fit without running out, and make sure we're fresh and ready to go when we return to training and when the season picks up."

"But this also allows for a period of reflection, an opportunity for us, the players, the managers, the clubs, to set new goals for the last 10 games of the season as we step back and reevaluate what has been positive for the first few. two thirds of the season and what we can do better for the last third. Hopefully positive things come out. "

One positive aspect already underway is the collective initiative established by Premier League footballers to help fund the NHS in their battle against the coronavirus, #PlayersTogether.

Mings, who has played an active role in the initiative, hopes it will instill a renewed sense of unity among players, fans and the broader soccer community.

"Some people see a lot of flaws in football as it is right now, some people see it as a great form of entertainment," he said. "Quarantine would be much easier if people had to watch soccer right now."

"When football returns, I hope that from the point of view of a player and football fans it doesn't look much different. I think we will also return to an industry that is more united."

"When you go through periods like this, people can come out with a lot of credit if they act the right way and do the right thing, and I think all footballers, and most people in football, have a moral conscience and We all feel very privileged to be able to return, either as role models or with financial donations. "

Mings added: "Take #PlayersTogether for example. Players have spoken throughout the quarantine; players from different clubs speak naturally, former players who used to play together, captains speak to each other, PFA reps, everyone is trying to assess how others are progressing and what is the situation in each club.

"That can only be healthy for the players union, it can only be healthy for the game. The #PlayersTogether initiative is an example of how the football industry can come together and make a big difference."

"It is a fantastic initiative that captains, Jordan Henderson in particular, set out to create. I don't think there is any doubt that the players understood their role and its implications for fans, so it was always important for us to do something, to be that individually or through the #PlayersTogether initiative.

"The footballers were criticized a little bit, but that is not something that worried me. Half of a crisis is not the time to point the finger at the footballers or anyone else, as long as you can see yourself in the mirror when we arrive,quot; . From all this and knowing that you played your part, the world and society will be a much better place. "