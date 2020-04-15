Twitter reacts to Playboi Carter's reports to the police officer that he & # 39; would fuck & # 39; to your daughter!

Twitter was rowdy on Tuesday after reports circulated that rapper Playboi Carti reportedly told an arresting officer that he would "fuck,quot; his daughter.

An officer arrested Carti and allegedly smelled of grass. According to TMZ, the deputy says he asked Carti to get out, and Carti reportedly told the officer to take him to jail and said he didn't even care anymore.

The breaking news outlet also reports that Carti told him that he would "fuck my daughter,quot; and that he had an attractive wife. He also allegedly said he didn't care at all about his exotic sports car, because he would buy another one anyway.

The rapper was booked for expired labels, possession of less than an ounce of marijuana and lack of movement.

We wonder how his rapper girlfriend Iggy Azalea feels about his words. Twitter couldn't believe what they had read. These are just some of the reactions.