Tua Tagovailoa agent says NFL teams risk losing franchise quarterback by passing him | NFL news





%MINIFYHTML3817cd8fbed1817d445b13b64a3b13a282% Advertisement - Four Minutes Motivational Video Tua Tagovailoa starred in Alabama

Tua Tagovailoa's agent warned NFL general managers that they risk missing out on the opportunity to "solve their quarterback problems for years to come,quot; if they pass the former Alabama star in the draft due to Health.

Tagovailoa dislocated her right hip against the state of Mississippi on November 15 and underwent surgery two days later.

That was not Tagovailoa's first serious injury. He underwent surgery for a high ankle sprain in October and missed a game. He also suffered a high ankle sprain against Georgia in the 2018 SEC Championship Game, forcing him to undergo a tightrope procedure. In addition, he suffered a quadruple injury in November 2018.

Tagovailoa pictured with a crutch before Alabama's Vrbo Citrus Bowl victory over Michigan in January

In recent weeks, reports have emerged that some teams are reluctant to recruit the 22-year-old due to his history of checkered injuries, but Leigh Steinberg, who represents Tagovailoa, insists that concerns about his client's health. they are being exaggerated.

"The two doctors who are most closely related to him, the one who operated on him in Houston and the Alabama team, have given him a good health bill," Steinberg said. Sky Sports News.

Tagovailoa entered the 2019 season as the consensus favorite to be the No. 1 pick in the draft, but has since been overshadowed by LSU Tigers quarterback Joe Burrow, who led his team to the National Championship.

Joe Burrow is the favorite to be the No. 1 pick in the draft

The Cincinnati Bengals seem ready to take Burrow with the top pick in the draft, but Tagovailoa's landing site is less secure.

Both the Miami Dolphins (which have No. 5 picks) and the LA Chargers (which have No. 6 picks) need quarterback franchising, and Steinberg believes it would be foolish to move on to Tagovailoa.

"I think he's back, and I think people need to see him as the same person who was judged as the No. 1 pick in the draft before the season," Steinberg said.

"Young players are rehabilitating quickly. It is time to take a look at what it can really do."

NFL Draft 2020 on Sky Sports NFL Sky Sports Draft with more live coverage than ever

"When you look at it and realize that he has the highest passing percentage in NCAA history and has thrown 81 touchdown passes and very few picks, he has proven time and time again what he can do on the field."

"He has great footwork, precise precision like a Drew Brees, excellent leadership skills and a strong arm."

"He will make some team really happy as a long-term franchise quarterback."

"The most difficult position to complete professional football is the franchise quarterback and here is someone who led his team to a national championship."

"His coach Trent Dilfer (a former Super Bowl-winning quarterback) compares him to the best he has trained.

"You have this unique opportunity to take on this young, high-character athlete and solve your quarterback problems for years to come."