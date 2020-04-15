Trump threatens to take extraordinary measures to get new VOA CEO – Deadline

President Donald Trump's latest press conference on the coronavirus was again diverted to one of his complaints, this time that dozens of his nominees for government positions have been confirmed in Congress.

Trump threatened to use constitutional authority to suspend Congress so he could make appointments for the recess.

"We have a huge number of people who have to enter the government, and now more than ever because of the virus problem," Trump said.

Although members of the Senate are back in their home districts this month, they are not formally on recess, as they still have pro forma sessions, a practice the president called a "scam."

"We need people for this crisis, and we don't want to play any political game," he said.

But as an example, Trump noted the delay in one of his nominees, Michael Pack, a documentary filmmaker, whom he nominated last fall to serve as CEO of the United States Agency for Global Media, formerly the Board of Governors of Broadcasting. The agency oversees government-funded broadcast entities like Voice of America, which has long been one of the president's goals.

Last week, the White House criticized VOA, accusing it of amplifying Chinese government propaganda, and at the press conference, Trump called the VOA reports "disgusting."

Faced with criticism from the Trump administration, Amanda Bennett, director of the VOA, issued a lengthy rebuttal on April 10, noting that they operate under a "firewall" to protect it from government interference.

“One of the big differences between publicly funded independent media like Voice of America and state-controlled media is that we are free to show all sides of a problem and are actually required to do so by law according to the provisions of the VOA Letter signed by President Gerald Ford in 1976, ”said Bennett. "We are covering in depth the disinformation and disinformation of China in English and Mandarin and, at the same time, we objectively report, as we always do in the 47 broadcast languages, on other events in China."

Trump's attack on the Senate confirmation process left some experts puzzled, not only at the prospect that the President would create a constitutional crisis at this time of national emergency, but by presenting his case, he would highlight the CEO of the US Global Media USA as the kind of position to be filled to deal with a health and economic crisis.

The agency has struggled with management, and critics have questioned Chinese influence in the past, but the fact that Trump has pointed it out gave him another chance to do what he does most often at briefings: criticize the media. .

On MSNBC, which, like CNN, he interrupted at moments during Wednesday's press conference, Kristen Welker said: "You would have to imagine that several of his own allies are watching this, scratching their heads and wondering what the real announcement is here. . "

There will be one tomorrow: Trump said he would release guidelines Thursday that states could follow as they ponder whether to list orders to stay home and shut down.

The biggest news of all may be the arrival of "stimulus" payments of $ 1,200 to the bank accounts of many Americans, while others get their money through a check with the name of Trump.

When asked why he had added his name to the checks, Trump said, "Well, I don't know too much about it, but I understand that my name is there. I don't know where they are going, how they are going. I understand that he is not delaying anything, and I am satisfied with that … I am sure that people will be very happy to receive a beautiful, big and fat check and my name is on it. "