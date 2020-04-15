Trevor Noah plays "The Blame Game" during his social distance show – Deadline

Trevor Noah was up in arms over President Donald Trump's decision to cut funds from the World Health Organization, which the president accused of favoring China's point of view and covering up facts to the detriment of America's preparations.

Although he admitted that the WHO "is not perfect," Noah said President Trump continues to blame everyone else for what went wrong with his planning during the outbreak. He said the WHO was "integral to fighting the coronavirus" and said cutting them off was like foolishly giving your Uber driver a one-star rating during the ride rather than afterward.

Noah also criticized Kellyanne Conway and shot unemployment. What has not helped with the latter, he said, is that the technology for the online unemployment system is four decades old and is therefore being blocked under the myriad of applications created by the pandemic blockade.

"That's outdated technology," said Noah, posting videos with people who regretted the software dating back to the 1960s.

