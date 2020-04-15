Tracey Neville recalls the golden celebrations of the Commonwealth Games in England | Netball News





Former head coach and his players celebrating making history

On April 15, 2018, Vitality Roses of England rocked the world order and won gold at the Commonwealth Games on the Gold Coast, beating Australia in the most dramatic way.

In the two years since that golden day in Australia, Neville continued on the role and led England to bronze at a Netball World Cup at home before leaving to focus on his family life.

The old international abandonment marks a break from a long-standing active relationship with the national side. He made his own debut for England in 1993 and achieved 81 international matches before moving on to training.

"I will never say it will be my last game. It is the last one for the moment," he told England Netball after his last game in Liverpool last year.

"I need to take a break from my career because I have some personal things that I want to accomplish and while I am in this role, I cannot achieve it. However, I have been a part of this system for 20 years. "

Since leaving his coaching notebook, Neville has remained a part of the netball world while also focusing on his family life. Together, she and her partner Michael welcomed baby Nev to the world in early March.

"It's weird now. I realized that once I had Nev, netball is something that I really miss in my life and I can't wait to get involved again," he told Sky Sports off the court.

The team before the competition starting in Australia

Before the Netball World Cup in Liverpool, the team's primary goal was to achieve success at the Commonwealth Games on the Gold Coast in 2018.

Since netball became part of the games, the Roses never made it to the final.

Before the 2018 games, with Neville leading such an ambitious, driven, and experienced side, he had envisioned what it would be like to achieve gold, and what the aftermath would look like as well. When it came to that, reality was a little different!

"At the Commonwealth Games, I had had a picture for 20 years of how I would celebrate a gold medal," said the former England head coach.

"If I looked at how he really celebrated that gold medal, I think it was with a cup of tea and bed. He was absolutely exhausted by that (point)."

I remember hanging out with the players that night. You think you're going to have the wildest night of your life, I thought I was pregnant at the time, so I couldn't, but I remember looking around them and they were absolutely delighted.

The Roses' path to gold saw them play seven games in ten days, and they saved the last duel for last: a meeting with Australia's hosts and world leaders on April 15.

Before the final, an impressive 56-55 victory over Jamaica set the tone, and on that occasion, the unflappable Jo Harten put the decisive shot in the closing seconds. When the final came against Australia, the intensity increased even more.

After both teams scored 25 goals each in the first half, Neville's team found themselves 38-36 down with 15 minutes to play. They then fell further behind in the last, 40-36, before mounting an inspired comeback to block the game at 51-51.

Then came "that,quot; end for England, the end that netball fans have seen thousands of times since then and the end that shook the foundations of world netball.

Everyone says it's like a dream come true, but I think it felt like part of the story for us. Tracey Neville

For Neville, it was not the first time he had seen Helen Housby drive a last-second goal into a final.

The shooter had done so as part of his Manchester Thunder team four years earlier to win a Netball Superleague title. Needless to say, he's joked with Housby as maybe they could & # 39; win him a little earlier & # 39; in the future!

Pure euphoria displayed by Helen Housby on the court

As Housby's penalty pass or game-winning shot spread across the net, there was a state of euphoria on the court and it was matched by fans 10,000 miles away.

Across the country, in England, thousands of people forgot the fact that it was early morning and roared at full volume for a first netball gold.

Back on the court on the Gold Coast, Neville took it all from the bench and shared the feeling that many athletes and coaches experienced after achieving substantial success.

"When he entered, there was a great wave of excitement and relief," Neville reflected. "As soon as Helen had the ball in her hands, I knew she wouldn't miss."

The euphoric scenes after England beat Jamaica in the semifinals and progressed to the final

At this point, Neville was not only enduring the excitement of the final, but also the competition in general, particularly the last few days that contained consecutive games of the winner taking it all.

"I actually thought we looked more tired before the semifinal," he said.

"The night after that one-goal win over the Sunshine Girls (Jamaica), none of us slept much. The players had been recovering and we had all struggled, even though we knew the final was the next day."

"Despite that, I clearly remember that on the morning of the final I thought the group looked cooler than I had seen them throughout the entire competition."

"There was a feeling that we had nothing to lose and a lot to gain, and that was very nice to see from everyone."

England's path to climb the previously invincible Commonwealth Games mountain had its twists and turns. However, from the beginning, all players were clear on what they wanted to achieve and, in Neville's case, she was clear on what was required to do that.

"As a team, what we did really well was increase our winning mindset," he said of his development. "We wanted to win every day and one of our mottos was: 'If we are in it, we are in it to win it & # 39 ;.

"That in itself generated a lot of beliefs, a lot of togetherness and a lot of confidence that we were not afraid of losing. I think that is very important."

Together, the Roses became an incredibly close-knit group. They grew up as a sports unit and as a group of individuals and also as friends.

Las Rosas faced the ups and downs together and for Neville, his relationship with his team was much deeper than the standard coach-player dynamic.

"That team was more than just a group of players to me. Each and every one of them had been through difficulties during the five years I was there, but they still showed up for practice and still showed up to be with the team." .

"Sometimes it was the team that made you wake up every day and do it again. They became your family, so you felt you could accomplish anything with that group of players."

For now, this family, the one that set a new standard for English netball, is not together in person. Instead, they are in different parts of the world, at different stages of their careers, and live with this & # 39; new normal & # 39 ;.

Despite the distance between them and the uncertainty around the world, every member of that gold medal-winning team, from management to the players, will pause and smile thinking about April 15, 2018 today.

Video calls, text messages, and phone calls will be shared, as will posts on social media, and all will take you back to a momentous day on the Gold Coast, a day when you created history and brought the sport you love to a new heights