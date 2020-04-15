Toya Johnson's already Lil Diva ’reign is already a lady!

Toya Johnson continues to talk about her daughter, Reign Rushing, on her social media account, and tells fans that she is growing so fast. Look at the photo Toya shared with Reigny, who has fans who say she is becoming a young girl.

Toya manages to make her fans' days a bit brighter with photos with Reign.

"It is getting so big." Watching her in tonight's episode of @familyhustle made me miss her that size. #theygrowupsofast cc: @reign_beaux, "Toya captioned her post.

Someone said: ‘Beautiful, beautiful, beautiful. Toya, you always have her dressed in the most beautiful clothes and always combed hair, "and another follower published this:" She is becoming more and more beautiful like you and Reginae. "

One commenter wrote: ‘When my sister said,quot; hello girl, "that made me laugh. She is very pretty. Y ’and another and said she is beautiful, especially with those thick eyebrows.

Letoya Luckett skipped the comments and said: to @toyajohnson She is so beautiful and has the brightest personality. She gets it from her mom. "

Someone else posted this: ‘Where did you get the necklace you wear with your girl's name?!? ❤️ @toyajohnson, "and a follower said," If we weren't quarantined, I have a 3-year-old son, he might have had a date to play with @toyajohnson. "

Someone else mentioned Reginae Carter and said, Fue It was fun when Nae said hey girl and she said hey girl! movements and facial expression were what got me. "

A follower said to Toya: remember I remember when you brought her home. Me talking like I was there "She is so smart and beautiful!" And someone else also raised the young princess: "You always have her dressed as a little princess." Sneaking and eating behind the couches. "

Speaking of Toya's daughters, you might want to know that Reginae has finally headed for her split from YFN Lucci!



