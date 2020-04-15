Tottenham would fight to replace Harry Kane, says Lucas Moura | Football news

















0:29



Lucas Moura says it is important that Tottenham stay with Harry Kane, and doubts that José Mourinho wants to sell it.

Lucas Moura says it is important that Tottenham stay with Harry Kane, and doubts that José Mourinho wants to sell it.

Lucas Moura believes that Tottenham would have a hard time replacing Harry Kane if they sold the England captain when the current season finally ended.

There has been increased speculation that the striker could leave the club at the end of the campaign, after he refused to rule out a future departure from Tottenham during a live Instagram session with Sky Sports expert Jamie Redknapp.

Kane is the Spurs' third all-time leading scorer and has contributed at least 20 goals in all competitions in each of the previous five seasons.

"It is difficult to talk about the future, about a negotiation because it is a personal decision. I am sure that every season Tottenham receives offers for Harry Kane," said Moura, who joined the Spurs in January 2018.

"It is not me who has to decide, but of course I want to play with him next season. I want to stay with him because he is very important to us and it is not easy to find a player like him."

"Everyone knows he is a great player. He is very important to us, he is our striker and he scores almost every game. I am sure Mourinho wants to stay with him. He has him for the rest of the season, as well as for the next one. "

More to follow …