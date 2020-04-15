Top Chef All Stars L.A. Share recipes for cooking in quarantine

Time to improve your culinary skills!
And who better to help you in the kitchen than some of the Top Chef All Stars L.A. contestants?
Season 17 of the series is unfolding week by week in Bravo (Thursdays at 10 p.m.), but expert chefs are now at home, practicing social distancing amidst the coronavirus outbreak like everyone else. However, unlike most, they're not exactly filling with frozen cereal or pizza, at least not exclusively! Instead, they're dining on their own unique creations, whether that means turning a classic or creating something entirely new.
If your stomach is already growling, you're in luck. The best chef vets Brian Malarkey, Lisa Fernandes, Nini Nguyen and Jennifer Carroll They all shared their detailed recipes for everything from ball dumplings to five-minute roast chicken.
So jump off the couch and head to the kitchen: it's your time to shine, The best chef-style.
Jennifer Carroll
Before this year Top Chef All Stars L.A.Carroll appeared in the sixth season of the Bravo series. He later returned for season eight All the stars season while also participating in Last Chance Kitchen season seven
While at home, Carroll said he has been storing large sauces that he can use in multiple ways. One of your favorites? Jerk sauce.
"Jerk sauce can be used in EVERYTHING!" She explained. "Chicken, potatoes, carrots, cauliflower, broccoli, mangoes, pineapple, eggs, rice, even delicious baked bread, pastries, and drizzled with vanilla ice cream. Trust ME, it's sweet, spicy, and salty."
Jerk sauce
Ingredients
1.5 cup peeled garlic clove
12 bunches of chives
1.5 boxes of light brown sugar
6 grams of allspice
18 grams of cinnamon
30 grams of thyme
6 grams of nutmeg
30 ounces soy sauce or tamari
3 cups of molasses
2 cups of rum
2 whole habanero peppers with seeds
1/2 cup blanched preserved lemon
1 cup Dijon mustard
30 grams of salt
1 cup olive oil
Addresses
Add all ingredients except oil to a blender and blend until smooth. Stop the blender and scrape down the sides. Turn back on and slowly emulsify in the olive oil. Test and adjust seasoning if necessary.
This recipe makes about 5 quarts. You can freeze it or share it with family, neighbors, and friends.
Lisa Fernandes
Fernandes was a contestant on the fourth season, the season set in Chicago.
As for now, she said she loves Chinese food, especially dishes that incorporate ginger and garlic, such as her version of this recipe. And if he has any problems while cooking it, Fernandes told him to send him a message on Instagram.
Ginger Chicken and Broccoli
Ingredients
1 pound chicken thighs, boneless, skinless, cut into small pieces
1/2 cup cornstarch
1 scrambled egg
1 tablespoon minced garlic
1 tablespoon minced ginger
1/2 red onion, diced
2 tablespoons soy sauce
1 tablespoon of rice vinegar
1 teaspoon red pepper flakes
1 teaspoon of sugar; light brown or white is ok
3 cups of broccoli
Optional: sliced chives, chopped coriander, sambal, sriracha, sesame oil, rice
* Cooked jasmine rice is better, but whatever you have at home is fine! Follow the instructions for your rice according to the package.
Addresses
Boil a pot of water with a little salt. When it is boiling, cook the broccoli for about 3-5 minutes, or until tender. Drain and set aside.
Put the chicken and egg in a bowl. It covers well. Cover the chicken with the cornstarch.
In a skillet over medium heat, add enough oil to lightly coat the bottom. Cook the chicken on both sides until golden. Make sure the chicken is 165 degrees in the middle.
In the same pan, add the garlic, onion, and ginger. Cook until golden. Put the soy sauce, rice vinegar, sugar, and pepper flakes in the pan. Add chicken again until sauce covers everything. Add broccoli and stir well. Serve over rice!
Nini Nguyen
Nguyen is a season 16 veteran.
She is offering a recipe that she used this year Top Chef All Stars L.A. in episode two
Ball Soup dough
Ingredients
For the broth:
2-3 pounds bone-in chicken
3 lemongrass stems
1 whole onion
6 kaffir lime leaves (if you have one)
4-inch ginger knob
4 tablespoons of fish sauce
2 tablespoons of sugar
1 teaspoon salt
1 can of coconut milk (full fat)
For the dumplings:
1 cup flour dough
1 teaspoon salt
1.5 teaspoons of baking powder
4 large eggs
1/4 cup of water
4 tablespoons of melted coconut oil
For the garnish:
2-inch ginger, thinly sliced
Lemon slices
green chile
Coriander
Green onions
Pulled chicken
Addresses
For the broth:
Put all the ingredients except the coconut milk and simmer for about 1.5 hours. In the last half hour add the coconut milk. Strain and collect the boneless chicken meat.
For the dumplings:
Mix wet ingredients and dry ingredients in separate bowls, then combine. Let the dough cool in the fridge for about an hour or until the dough is stiff. In a saucepan half filled with boiling salted water, place the dumplings and simmer with the lid on for about 45 minutes to 1 hour.
Brian Malarkey
Malarkey was one of the first competitors in The best chef from the third season.
Lately, he said he was obsessed with roast chicken.
"It is the ultimate comfort food for me and my family, but waiting for it to roast is not always ideal," he explained. "So when the family is hungry, I use this 5-minute chicken recipe that only contains 5 ingredients; it's just as homey and healthy, without waiting."
Crunchy and crispy chicken breast in 5 minutes with green lemon sauce
Ingredients
4 chicken breasts with skin
3 lemons each
2 tablespoons of capers
1/2 cup of extra virgin olive oil
1 bunch of Italian parsley, chopped
salt and pepper
spray for pans
Equipment
2 large skillet pans
Medium mix B = bowl
Tongs and spoon
Addresses
* You may have to do this twice (2 breasts each time) so as not to saturate the pan.
Cover the chicken breasts with a kitchen towel and start mashing: You should thin the breast evenly so that it cooks very quickly, giving it incredible texture and maximum juiciness. Season the beaten breast with salt and pepper.
Place one of the large skillet pans to sauté over high heat, add skillet spray and all 4 breasts skin-side down. Spray bottom of other large skillet to sauté and place on top of breast. Now put something heavy on the pan to sauté it; the more weight, the better (i.e. water pot, bricks). Cook 5 to 7 minutes or until chicken is white side up. Turn the breast over and the skin should be crisp golden brown. Remove from the heat and place on a large plate or on individual plates.
Green sauce:
Using a microplane, grate and remove the yellow from the lemons and put it in the bowl. Then remove the peel and slice the lemons (as seen in The Today Show) and add to the bowl. Add olive oil, parsley, and capers. Season with salt and pepper and more lemon juice if desired. Now put it on your beautiful chicken breast!
