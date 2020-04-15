Top Chef All Stars L.A. Share recipes for cooking in quarantine

Time to improve your culinary skills!

And who better to help you in the kitchen than some of the Top Chef All Stars L.A. contestants?

Season 17 of the series is unfolding week by week in Bravo (Thursdays at 10 p.m.), but expert chefs are now at home, practicing social distancing amidst the coronavirus outbreak like everyone else. However, unlike most, they're not exactly filling with frozen cereal or pizza, at least not exclusively! Instead, they're dining on their own unique creations, whether that means turning a classic or creating something entirely new.

If your stomach is already growling, you're in luck. The best chef vets Brian Malarkey, Lisa Fernandes, Nini Nguyen and Jennifer Carroll They all shared their detailed recipes for everything from ball dumplings to five-minute roast chicken.

So jump off the couch and head to the kitchen: it's your time to shine, The best chef-style.

Get more contestants this year by watching Top Chef All Stars L.A. Thursdays at 10 p.m. in Bravo!