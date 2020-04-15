Tom Hardy to Read Six "Bedtime Stories" for BBC Channel CBeebies – Deadline

BBC preschool channel CBeebies has recruited Tom Hardy to read six Sleeping stories after the actor proved to be the most popular celebrity narrator for the full-length episode when he appeared in 2016.

the Peaky Blinders and Start star will read one story per night over the course of a week later this month, while a sixth story will air later in the year. Starting April 27, Hardy will read:

Hug me by Simone Ciraolo

Under the same sky by Robert Vescio and Nicky Johnston

There is a tiger in the garden by Lizzy Stewart

Don't worry, little crab by Chris Haughton

The problem with the problems by Rachel Rooney and Zehra Hicks

He will be joined by his French bulldog, Blue, and will present the first book (Hug me) with a personal message. "Hi. I'm Tom. Sometimes, on a day like this, I feel strong and happy. But on other days, I just need someone to hug me. Tonight's story is about a little cactus named Felipe, who also wants a hug ", he will say.

The BBC said his 2016 departure in Sleeping stories He has generated more than 1 million requests on BBC iPlayer, putting him ahead of others who have contributed. The chapter has a reputation for attracting big names, with previous readers like David Schwimmer, Rosamund Pike, and Stephen Graham.