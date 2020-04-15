Tom Hardy to Read Six "Bedtime Stories" for BBC Channel CBeebies – Deadline

BBC preschool channel CBeebies has recruited Tom Hardy to read six Sleeping stories after the actor proved to be the most popular celebrity narrator for the full-length episode when he appeared in 2016.
the Peaky Blinders and Start star will read one story per night over the course of a week later this month, while a sixth story will air later in the year. Starting April 27, Hardy will read:
- Hug me by Simone Ciraolo
- Under the same sky by Robert Vescio and Nicky Johnston
- There is a tiger in the garden by Lizzy Stewart
- Don't worry, little crab by Chris Haughton
- The problem with the problems by Rachel Rooney and Zehra Hicks
He will be joined by his French bulldog, Blue, and will present the first book (Hug me) with a personal message. "Hi. I'm Tom. Sometimes, on a day like this, I feel strong and happy. But on other days, I just need someone to hug me. Tonight's story is about a little cactus named Felipe, who also wants a hug ", he will say.
The BBC said his 2016 departure in Sleeping stories He has generated more than 1 million requests on BBC iPlayer, putting him ahead of others who have contributed. The chapter has a reputation for attracting big names, with previous readers like David Schwimmer, Rosamund Pike, and Stephen Graham.
