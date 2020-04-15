Tom Hanks' wife warns of drug COVID-19 side effects

Rita Wilson, Tom Hanks' wife, warned people about the terrible side effects of hydrochloroquine, a drug that Trump has touted as a miracle cure for COVID-19.

"They gave me chloroquine," Wilson said on CBS This Morning. "I know people have been talking about this medication. I can only tell you that I don't know if the medication worked or if it was just time for the fever to go away."

She continued, "My fever broke but chloroquine had such extreme side effects," she said. "I was completely nauseous and dizzy. I couldn't walk. My muscles felt very weak. I think people should be very considerate of that drug. We don't know if it's useful."

Last week, it was revealed that Trump has a small financial interest in the company that produces the brand-name drug.

Since COVID-19 is fairly new, no extensive testing has been done.