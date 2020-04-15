Todd Chrisley to donate plasma to help other coronavirus patients

Todd Chrisley he is doing his part to help others like him survive the coronavirus.

In the Wednesday episode of him and his wife Julie Chrisleythe podcast Chrisley Confessions, the reality TV star said he feels "much better,quot; and is approved to donate plasma to be used to treat other COVID-19 patients who could benefit from the antibodies he developed while recovering from the disease.

"As much as I hate a needle, folks," Todd shared, "I'm going to give my plasma because if I can help someone else improve and it doesn't last as long as it did to me, then it's a blessing that God has given me and I'm going to fulfill it. "

Last week, the 51-year-old man revealed that he was hospitalized for several days after testing positive for coronavirus. Todd said he spent "three long weeks,quot; fighting him, adding: "I survived and I am grateful to the good lord above for having survived."