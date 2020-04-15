Todd Chrisley to donate plasma to help other coronavirus patients

Todd Chrisley he is doing his part to help others like him survive the coronavirus.
In the Wednesday episode of him and his wife Julie Chrisleythe podcast Chrisley Confessions, the reality TV star said he feels "much better,quot; and is approved to donate plasma to be used to treat other COVID-19 patients who could benefit from the antibodies he developed while recovering from the disease.
"As much as I hate a needle, folks," Todd shared, "I'm going to give my plasma because if I can help someone else improve and it doesn't last as long as it did to me, then it's a blessing that God has given me and I'm going to fulfill it. "
Last week, the 51-year-old man revealed that he was hospitalized for several days after testing positive for coronavirus. Todd said he spent "three long weeks,quot; fighting him, adding: "I survived and I am grateful to the good lord above for having survived."
Todd also commented, "I don't want to talk about crown anymore because, like I said, this trynna bitch closed the country. You can't even cut your hair, you can't go dye your hair, you can't even go do a manicure or pedicure. This bitch came hard for us, folks! "
However, the global health crisis has brought Todd and his loved ones even closer.
"It has made us see how much these people matter to us and how much they matter to us because we constantly control ourselves every day. And so," Chrisley knows best Star explained, "Maybe that's part of the plan that God wants to bring us all together and if that's all, then I'm sad about it."
Todd's daughter, 22. Savannah ChrisleyShe previously said that she "has never been so scared,quot; during her hospitalization.
She recalled on Instagram: "At one point I fell to my knees and begged God not to take it … not to take my best friend … I would give everything I had if it meant keeping my dad. I was so Desperate that I left photos of our family in the hospital and said, 'If he sees them, I know he'll keep fighting!' So I guess the point of telling you all this is for you to take it seriously. .. STAY HOME! SOCIAL DISTANCE! And most importantly … LOVE LONGER THAN EVER! Life is so short. "
