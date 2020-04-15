Tiny Harris' daughter Zonnique Pullins praises her boyfriend, Bandhunta Izzy's new music

Tiny Harris' daughter Zonnique Pullins has just praised her boyfriend, Bandhunta Izzy's new music. She supported him by sharing his latest job on his social media account, and he made sure to send him some love. Check out Zonnique's post below.

She also appears in this new song!

"My love's brilliant body of work,quot; Invite Only "on all streaming platforms!" Get it! "Zonnique captioned her post.

A follower exclaimed: Puede You can rap! This shit is fire! Hearing the reunion with Dream, "and someone else also praised the new music:" I just heard … it's fire !!! & # 39; & # 39;

Someone else said, "I just heard her music and all the songs," and a follower posted this: "@zonniquejailee Beautiful cake seats when you know I'm about to go looking for her now so proud of you."

A commenter had to make an observation and said this: "Damn, they all got a song called otw … No shadow Bt I'm just curious … Good for them,quot;, and one fan showed love to the couple: "I love them both Zonnique and Izzy, did I finally spell it correctly? "

Another commenter also praised this cute couple and said, 'Let me give you both a round of applause because you definitely did a great job on the song and just listening to the song I think you should release more music together and I'm still making music on your own Also, but I want to know when they are releasing more music together and only him alone.

Not long ago, Zonnique was telling fans that she's also missing the moments when she could go out without worrying about the world. She shared some throwback photos on her social media account, which makes fans miss those good days too.

More celebrities tell their fans these days to make an effort and stay home until things get better.



