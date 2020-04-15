Timothee Chalamet remembers struggles during the new filming of & # 39; Dune & # 39; in the Jordan desert

Warner Bros. Pictures

Director Denis Villeneuve, meanwhile, admits that his latest adaptation of Frank Herbert's book is "by far the hardest thing" he's ever done.

Timothee Chalamet fought to shoot the new one "Dune"Redo in the heat of the Jordan desert.

Vanity Fair has published images of the actor in the character of Paul Atreides and Timothee tells the magazine that there were nights when he could not sleep because it was very hot.

"I remember leaving my room at 2 in the morning, and it was probably 100 degrees," he recalls. "The firing temperature was sometimes 120 degrees. They put a cap on it, if it's too hot. I forgot what the exact number is, but you can't continue working."

Meanwhile, director Denis Villeneuve claims that the science fiction epic is the most difficult thing he has ever put together.

"I would not agree to do this adaptation of the book with a single movie", "the"Blade Runner 2049"The filmmaker tells Vanity Fair." The world is too complex. It is a world that takes its power in the details. "

"It is a book that deals with politics, religion, ecology, spirituality, and with many characters. I think that is why it is so difficult. Honestly, it is by far the most difficult thing I have ever done in my life. "

The latest adaptation of Frank Herbert's book, which also features Zendaya Coleman, Jason Momoa, Oscar Isaac and "No country for old mencastmates Javier Bardem and Josh Brolin, is slated to hit theaters on December 18.