Tiffany Haddish's Instagram Complaint Makes Fans Worry About Her Relationship With Common

The star of & # 39; Night School & # 39; once again letting out her feelings about someone who apparently betrayed her, leading people to speculate that her boyfriend had left her during the coronavirus quarantine.

Tiffany Haddish She has once again launched a protest on social media against someone who has allegedly betrayed her. Taking to his Instagram account on Saturday, April 11, he posted a video of a woman stomping before turning to express her frustration on camera.

Apparently, the video captured his feelings when the comedian wrote in the caption: "This one for the people who once talked to me for hours, went out with me, slept with me, told me they loved me, that they would fight for me." …. "Calling the unidentified person" false "," he claimed that said person "turned around and tried to destroy me."

But instead of wishing her sick, she took the higher path saying, "Well, guess what I still love you from the other side of the universe and I'm rubber, you're hitting everything you say wrong about me and everything you're trying to do to hurt me is to bounce off me and stay 10 times longer. "

She continued to leave a message for whoever hurt her as she concluded her post: "Stay strong because I am strong as I get out of your life forever. # F ** kusers # don & # 39; tgetsick #stillloveyoujustalsohateyou #iamprayingforyou #SHEREADY".

Reading Tiffany's message, her fans couldn't help but sympathize with her. "I've always seen Tiffany hate so much lately, but it's been from her own people and I don't like that," one person reacted to the post.

Others speculated on who had hurt Tiffany, and one assumed she was talking about her boyfriend. Common. "DAMN Common lit it NOW ??? During quarantine! ??" said user wrote.

"Common?" another equally guessed. "Common quarantined her alone! Hahaha," someone else predicted, while another issued a judgment on the rapper / actor, "Common is toxic." Someone else pointed out, "Duh Wendy Williams he warned that his common is not good, all his girls have problems with him. "

Some others, on the other hand, thought it was Wendy Williams who hurt Tiffany, as the talk show host recently intervened in her romance with Common. "Probably Wendy?" Someone predicted. Wendy said on her YouTube show "Wendy @ Home" on April 8, "Tiffany, don't fall in love too much. The common is not good for women. That's all I say. It keeps you going until it's done with you." .

Wendy's advice to Tiffany came after the couple apparently confirmed that they are quarantined together as the "Girls trip"a star appeared during Common's video call with Cedric The Entertainer. During their conversation, the funny woman also revealed that she was unable to receive her contraceptive vaccine, hinting that a quarantined baby is possibly on the way. "And because we've been quarantined, I can't get my depo vaccine, so let's see what happens!" he said to Cedric.

Prior to this, Tiffany also caused a breakup with Common after she expressed anger at someone who "used" her on Twitter. "After yesterday, I realized that today is to show everything I hated, & # 39; Well & # 39 ;, you tried today and I knew that you are a lying peace and that you never cared, you used me," he wrote in March. before warning, "but what you didn't forget about me is that I'm telling you. Take off your skeletons! She's ready!"