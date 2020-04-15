This video of Shilpa Shetty Kundra with her two-month-old daughter is adorable

Shilpa Shetty Kundra knows how to keep her fans glued to everything she does. Shilpa has been constantly posting videos during the running of the bulls, giving his fans an idea of ​​what he's doing during the quarantine. Not only that, her TikTok videos are also fun. Whether it's taking the #SwitchChallenge with her husband or performing different songs that suggest the need for social estrangement, the actress is pinning it on social media. Today she visited Instagram to share a special post thanking her fans and celebrating her daughter Samisha Shetty Kundra's two-month birthday..



She captioned the adorable written video, “Some things in life are a little bit more special than others. The number & # 39; 15 & # 39; It has been added to that list now! Our daughter Samisha Shetty KundraðÂÂÂŸ§¿, entered our lives on February 15 and today is two months old on April 15. It is also a very special and happy coincidence that today we have become a family of 15 MILLION at @indiatiktok, on April 15. So grateful for all the love and blessings that have showered me and my family over the years … humiliated beyond words. I hope you will continue to support us, rock solid, even for years to come. ”



Cute. It is not like this?