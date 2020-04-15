This photo from Amitabh Bachchan's first photo shoot is a rare gem

Amitabh Bachchan's social media game is on point. The veteran superstar has been posting photos from her post-workout session, some candid old and new photos of him and his wife Jaya, as well as their sons Shweta and Abhishek Bachchan in recent memory. We love him when he posts some rare and invisible photos from his vast collection.



As he did today. He dazzled us with a photo from his first photo shoot for a renowned film magazine. The actor is seen in a green shirt and looks as handsome as ever. He also shared some insights from the shoot and excited his fans. The Big B legend read: & # 39; My first photo shoot for a movie magazine after I joined the industry in 1969 … "I was pushed and tricked, a shy reticent and very self-conscious, by the most famous and feared journalist of the time – Devayani Chaubal … obviously there was no & # 39; star & # 39; or & # 39; style & # 39; on the project … but Devyani thought yes … a woman of mind Strong, always dressed in a bright white sari … ¡¡¡¡¡¡¡¡¡¡¡¡¡¡¡¡¡¡¡¡¡¡¡¡¡¡¡¡!!! & # 39;



The superstar has been constantly asking people to stay home and practice social distancing to avoid being harmed by the coronavirus pandemic.

