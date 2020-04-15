This is what you need to know: BGR

OnePlus has just unveiled OnePlus 8 and OnePlus 8 Pro, two 5G phones with the same Snapdragon 865 chipset found within the Galaxy S20 series.

The OnePlus 8 Pro is the true flagship, with various display, camera, and battery upgrades over the more affordable OnePlus 8.

The OnePlus 8 starts at $ 699, while the cheapest OnePlus 8 Pro model costs $ 899.

Visit the BGR home page for more stories.

OnePlus 8 Pro and OnePlus 8 have appeared in a wide variety of leaks in recent months, and fans of the company probably knew what to expect from the new series of phones long before OnePlus hit the virtual stage on Tuesday to introduce the new phones. . As was the case with previous OnePlus phones, the company detailed some of the features in anticipation of the April 14 launch. OnePlus confirmed the 120Hz display a few months ago. More recently, the company promised that the Pro model would cost no more than $ 1,000, and mocked the capabilities of the phone's camera by sharing photo samples online.

Both the OnePlus 8 and OnePlus 8 Pro are now official, and soon you can buy the version of the phone that best suits your needs.

%MINIFYHTMLd95e3ae9d1090632b952fece037db5b480% Advertisement - Four Minutes Motivational Video

OnePlus 8 and OnePlus 8 Pro present a completely new design that will immediately be familiar to you. Both full-screen phones have perforated screens, reminiscent of the Galaxy S10. The selfie camera, a 16-megapixel Sony shooter, is in the left corner of the screen, rather than in the center. The OnePlus 8 Pro has more curved edges than the OnePlus 8 and slightly thinner bezels. Both phones feature 3D Corning Gorilla Glass displays and in-display fingerprint sensors. 2D face unlock is also present on both devices.

The OnePlus 8 Pro also features a 6.78-inch AMOLED Fluid display with 3168 x 1440 resolution, 120Hz refresh rate, 240-touch screen sampling rate, HDR 10+ support, and built-in MEMC technical support. Other notable features include a 40% reduction in blue light for night display mode, as well as support for over a billion colors on the 10-bit screen.

The 6.55-inch 2400 x 1800 display on OnePlus 8 only has a 90Hz refresh rate mode, but it still supports HDR10 +.

Both phones have the same set of basic specs, which means they should be equally fast. OnePlus 8 and OnePlus 8 Pro ship with Snapdragon 865 chipset, complete with 5G support, 8GB / 12GB of LPDDR4X Ram, 128GB / 256GB of UFS 3.0 storage, dual SIM support, Bluetooth 5.1, Wi-FI 6, NFC and USB Connectivity -C. There is no 3.5mm headphone jack on any of the phones, and you won't be able to expand the storage with an SD card.

Battery life is similar, too, though it's the Pro that has the best battery features. The OnePlus 8 Pro includes a 4,510 mAh battery that supports 30W Warp Charge 30T wired charging and 30W Warp Charge 30 Wireless wireless charging. That's the first time for OnePlus phones, and a feature that many people have been asking for over the years. OnePlus wireless charging technology requires a separate charger and can recharge the phone from 1% to 50% in 30 minutes. The Pro also supports reverse wireless charging, like many other Android phones. On top of that, OnePlus says it made 280 optimizations to ensure that the 2K 120Hz display doesn't affect battery life.

The OnePlus 8 has a smaller 4,300 mAh battery and only supports 30W wired charging.

The camera is another area where the OnePlus 8 Pro offers better features. The main sensor is a 48 megapixel f / 1.78 camera from Sony. The ultra wide-angle camera is also a 48-megapixel sensor, which was used as the primary sensor in the OnePlus 7T. The telephoto camera features an 8 megapixel f / 2.4 sensor that supports 3x optical zoom and up to 30x digital zoom. The fourth camera is a 5 megapixel color filter sensor. The primary and telephoto lenses are compatible with Optical Image Stabilization (OIS).

The OnePlus 8 features a triple lens setup. A different lens from Sony acts as the primary camera, a 48-megapixel f / 1.75 OIS shooter. It is joined by a 16 megapixel f / 2.2 ultra wide angle lens and a 2 megapixel macro camera. Both phones support 4K video recording at up to 60fps, with a super stabilization mode of up to 30fps. The Pro also supports digital audio zoom with the help of three microphones on the back of the phone, as well as artistic lighting effects thanks to the Color Filter Camera.

Finally, the OnePlus 8 Pro has another advantage over the OnePlus 8: IP68 water and dust resistance rating.

The OnePlus 8 will be available in Glacial Green and Interstellar Glow, while the OnePlus 8 Pro also has Onyx Black and Ultramarine Blue color options. They will be available for orders from OnePlus, Amazon, T-Mobile and Verizon. The phones will support 5G at both T-Mobile and Verizon, and Big Red will be a remarkable new partnership for the Chinese smartphone maker. Additionally, the OnePlus 8 series is the first to launch on Amazon in the US. USA

The 8GB / 128GB OnePlus 8 starts at $ 699, while the 12GB / 256GB one will cost you $ 799. Meanwhile, the 8GB / 128GB OnePlus 8 Pro retails for $ 899, and the 12GB / 256GB OnePlus 8 Pro It will cost $ 999. Lau was not lying when he said the phones would not exceed $ 1,000. Both phones will begin shipping on April 29.