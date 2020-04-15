This is what Lindsay Lohan thinks about a Girls Mean sequel

So search! Lindsay Lohan still waiting a Bad Girls reunion with the original cast!

The actress, who played Cady Heron in the hit 2004 film, spoke about the possibility of meeting with Tina Fey and the cast in a new interview with David Spade. During your virtual chat on Lights out with David SpadeLohan said to make another movie with him Bad Girls The team would be an "exciting,quot; experience.

"I think I was holding onto that for a very long idea," Lohan told Spade. "I kind of wanted to come back as a Bad Girls 2, with the same cast and work with Tina and the whole team again and (director) Mark Waters"

"And that was really what he wanted, he was really excited to do that," the 33-year-old star continued. "And that is really up to you."

Lohan also added, "So that would definitely be an exciting thing."