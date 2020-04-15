This is what Lindsay Lohan thinks about a Girls Mean sequel

So search! Lindsay Lohan still waiting a Bad Girls reunion with the original cast!
The actress, who played Cady Heron in the hit 2004 film, spoke about the possibility of meeting with Tina Fey and the cast in a new interview with David Spade. During your virtual chat on Lights out with David SpadeLohan said to make another movie with him Bad Girls The team would be an "exciting,quot; experience.
"I think I was holding onto that for a very long idea," Lohan told Spade. "I kind of wanted to come back as a Bad Girls 2, with the same cast and work with Tina and the whole team again and (director) Mark Waters"
"And that was really what he wanted, he was really excited to do that," the 33-year-old star continued. "And that is really up to you."
Lohan also added, "So that would definitely be an exciting thing."
In January it was announced that the Broadway musical Bad Girls is being adapted to a Paramount Pictures movie. Although none of the original cast of the film is attached, Fey wrote the script for this musical film and will produce together Saturday night live& # 39; s Lorne Michaels.
"I am very excited to bring Mean Girls back to the big screen," Fey said in January. "It has been incredibly rewarding to see how much the film and musical have meant to the public."
"I have spent sixteen years with these characters now," he continued. "They are my Marvel Universe and I love them very much."
Fey, who also appeared in the film, wrote the script for the original film, based on the book. Queen Bees and Wannabes by Rosalind Wiseman.
Watch the video above to see Lohan talk about meeting with him. Bad Girls equipment!
