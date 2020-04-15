This is what Hubble was looking at on his birthday: BGR

NASA's new Hubble search tool shows you what the space telescope was looking at on its birthday in years past.

With Hubble's 30th anniversary fast approaching, the agency is celebrating by showing off some of the telescope's most impressive images.

The Hubble Space Telescope, operated by NASA and the European Space Agency, has been flying high for nearly three full decades. It's a long time to be staring off into space, and the telescope has provided humanity with some incredible discoveries and a host of heavenly sweets. Over the course of nearly 30 years, he has amassed a large collection of images, and there is at least one spectacular photo for each day of the calendar year.

NASA knows this, and to help celebrate the spacecraft's next 30th anniversary, the agency created a useful little web tool that shows you what cosmic wonder Hubble was looking at on your birthday in years past.

"Hubble explores the universe 24 hours a day, 7 days a week," writes NASA. "That means he has observed some fascinating cosmic wonders every day of the year, even on his birthday." Simple enough, so let's give it a try!

The tool is incredibly easy to use. Just enter your month and day of birth in the appropriate fields, click "Submit,quot; and you will get one of the 366 stunning images taken by Hubble. Yes, Hubble also worked hard during the leap years, and on February 29, 2004, it was basking in the glow of a huge star field at the heart of our own galaxy, the Milky Way.

My birthday is March 26, and when I enter that date in the tool, I match a photo of a star named RS Puppis. Hubble captured the image on March 26, 2010. NASA even provides a brief description of what makes each photo special.

The shining star RS Puppis is wrapped in a reflective dust cocoon illuminated by the shining star. The star is 10 times more massive than our Sun and is 200 times bigger.

Clicking on the "More Information,quot; option will take you to a page with a much more detailed description of the photo and subject. It turns out that RS Puppis, in addition to being my new favorite star, is, on average, 15,000 times brighter than our own Sun. Ordered!

It is strangely addictive to write the birthdays of your friends and family to see what the tool spits out. For example, on my father's birthday in 1997, Hubble was observing two galaxies in the middle of a collision. On my mother's birthday in 2002, the telescope was looking at the halo around the nearby Andromeda galaxy.

Anyway, it's an incredibly interesting and informative little tool, and I highly recommend trying it.

