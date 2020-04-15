This common symptom everyone is concerned about is generally not caused by the coronavirus – BGR

A new COVID-19 study that revealed loss of smell and taste is a likely symptom of the new coronavirus infection also found evidence that a sore throat is not necessarily associated with the disease.

UC San Diego Health researchers found that patients who included sore throats among their symptoms were more likely to be COVID-19 negative.

A new study trying to determine if one of the strangest novel coronavirus symptoms is statistically relevant to detection found that people who experience loss of smell and taste are more likely to be COVID-19 than have a different disease. Sensory disability has been associated with COVID-19 in several countries, and doctors observed the symptom in many of their patients. The researchers looked at the olfactory tissue and determined that the SARS-CoV-2 virus can bind to specific cells as fast as it binds to lung cells.

UC San Diego Health researchers also determined that patients recovering from COVID-19 will regain their sense of smell and taste anywhere between two to four weeks after infection. But they also made another surprising discovery about one of the symptoms that you might associate with COVID-19: a sore throat doesn't always point to a COVID-19 infection.

Fever, cough, shortness of breath, and fatigue are the most common symptoms of COVID-19, and loss of smell and taste is not on that list. But a sore throat sounds like a symptom that would cause a respiratory virus, and some COVID-19 patients experience it. That said, researchers at UC San Diego Health found that the majority of the COVID-19 positive patients they surveyed had no sore throat.

Impairment of smell and taste were independently and strongly associated with Covid-19 positivity (…) while sore throat was associated with Covid-19 negativity. (…) Sore throat was associated with Covid-19 negativity (60% versus 32% in patients with Covid-19 positive)

The researchers found that COVID-19 negative patients were four to five times more likely to report a sore throat than COVID-19 positive patients. This is particularly relevant since the hay fever season begins in many regions of the United States; sore throat and congestion are unlikely symptoms of a new coronavirus infection.

The study examined 1,480 patients with flu-like symptoms suspected of having COVID-19. Of those people, only 102 tested positive. Then the study included responses from 59 patients with COVID-19 and 203 people with other conditions. The number of respondents may seem limited, but most COVID-19 research includes limited sample sizes at this time. Unlike other studies that were not peer-reviewed, the UC San Diego Health research has undergone a full peer review and awaits final publication in the International Forum of Allergy and Rhinology.

Most of the COVID-19 patients in the study were people who developed a milder version of the disease, which did not require oxygen therapy or intubation and ventilation. Most of the patients did not require hospitalization either.

The researchers concluded that medical professionals should include questions about loss of smell and taste in their COVID-19 exams. The unusual symptom could help them discover and isolate patients before the test results arrive. "It is our hope that with these findings other institutions will follow suit and not only list loss of odors and flavors as a symptom of COVID-19, but use it as a virus detection measure worldwide," said Carol Yan , otolaryngologist and head and neck surgeon at UC San Diego Health. UC San Diego News Center.

If you experience a sore throat and other symptoms that may indicate a COVID-19 infection, you should still seek medical advice and be tested for the new coronavirus if possible.

Image Source: NARENDRA SHRESTHA / EPA-EFE / Shutterstock