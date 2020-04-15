The star of & # 39; Love and Hip Hop & # 39 ;, Alexis Skyy, claims that her friend steals her

Instagram

The cast member of & # 39; Love and Hip Hop: Hollywood & # 39; from VH1 is having a fight with fashion businessman Ikey, who claims that Alexis got his 'friend' will block it from your business page.

Alexis Skyy He has entered into a social media war with a friend who allegedly stole from her. The reality TV star claimed that fashion businessman Ikey and his friends ran away with their Macbook and bags after coming to his house.

The round trip started as Alexis, who was widely known for her relationship with Fetty Wap whom she initially named as the father of her son, she took to Instagram to lash out at someone who apparently betrayed her. "It is loyalty to me!" she wrote without mentioning to whom it was addressed.

But Ikey apparently got the message when he replied to Alexis, "It's loyalty to you … but you have your & # 39; friends & # 39; blocking your business page. Nobodi can't speak to me about any loyalty … when I've I've been the most loyal mf in your corner !!! So miss me with those bulls ** t ".

In a longer post, the founder of King Ikey & # 39; s Closet detailed what allegedly caused their friendship to come undone. Affirming that he had always been loyal to the 25-year-old television personality, he wrote: "Name another girlfriend who gave you back … right or wrong! Name another woman who went to war for you right or wrong? Name another girlfriend who went out of her way all the time to make sure you're good, name another woman who jumps in your right or wrong way … you can't! Nobodi can question my loyalty when it comes to you .. No one can say I'm talking about you or kick you again!

"And for everyone who got a sum to say, FYI … I have been friends with Lex for 5 years or more … I have NEVER asked her for a dollar or anything !!!!! and she can admit that too !!! "he continued his tirade. "So you miss me with that bs too! I'm the reason for a lot of things … but she made her 'friend' block me from her business page … that we both planned together! Gma sees through her & # 39; friend & # 39; bs !!! She calls me tlkn All the time! So miss me with all the bs ".

But Alexis was not buying her explanation. Hitting the CEO of 172 Lawrence & Co Public Relations and Brand Management firm, the "Love and Hip Hop: New York"Star replied," You were at my house with your friends and all my shit is gone now. Mac reserves my bags hahaha, so I'm not supposed to be upset if I go in with this, you're sitting here doing a snake, I don't care that I don't block a page tell them I want my shit, you didn't call me once to ask if I'm not well ".

He continued to go to Instagram Stories to express his frustration by declaring: "You can't trust anyone, like Mfs, to look at your face and steal from you since you keep away from me, everyone." She added in another post, "I can't believe this shit."

It is unclear what business relationship Alexis had with Ikey. Fetty Wap's ex-girlfriend was caught up in a heated fight with her. "Love and Hip Hop: Hollywood"co-star Masika Kalysha.