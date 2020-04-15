The real reason Garcelle Beauvais joined RHOBH

There's a new housewife on 90210 and we couldn't be more excited!
The real housewives of Beverly Hills fans will have a close and personal look inside Garcelle Beauvais& # 39; personal and professional life when season 10 of the hit series premieres tonight in Bravo. So what made the veteran Hollywood actress say yes to join the show?
"That is a very good question!" Beauvais laughed when E! The news caught up with her exclusively before season 10. "First of all, I've been a fan of the show. Obviously I've been friends with Denise (Richards) for more than 20 years, friends of (Lisa) Rinna a long time too. So being a fan, and when it came up, I thought right away … My team said, 'Oh, let's go & # 39 ;, and I said,' Wait a minute, wait a minute ! Let me sit on this for a minute. And I thought, you know what, why not do something out of the box, right? "
"Over the years I have been asked to make documentary series and I never wanted to do it," Beauvais continued, adding that he had to make sure that his children were also on board. "Obviously I had to talk to my ex, talk to my kids, and talk to everyone in my life because once you say yes, it's on."
Beauvais says fans will see "a little bit of everything,quot; in his life this season. "I was filming a television show and a movie. I was filming Tell me a story, who was shot in Nashville. I was shooting Coming 2 America, who was in Atlanta, "he explains." And then go home and deal with the kids and the housewives, so it was a lot of juggling. "
And in true Housewives form, Beauvais says viewers will see "I keep it real."
Besides Beauvais RHOBH The cast is historic, as she is the franchise's first African American housewife. The diversification of the cast is something that she believes is "one hundred percent,quot; important "because that is the world we live in."
"I think it's time and I really don't know why they didn't do it earlier. I'm glad it's me," he tells E! "I think it's time. I think we all want to see ourselves represented in all aspects of life, right? So I think when they came to me, the time was right and I was happy. I was happy to be on board." And then, once I was thrown into the wolves, I thought, "Oh hell! Wait, girl! Wait!"
And it seems that Beauvais fits the group perfectly.
"You know, the first day she showed up, I thought, 'Oh wow. I love it!' She brings it because she always looks beautiful." RHOBH OG Kyle richards he says to E! News. "She is definitely opinionated and has a great personality," said Richards, adding that Beauvais and the new "friend,quot; of housewives. Sutton Stracke they are "great additions,quot; to the show.
"Garcelle is great,quot; Erika jayne Tell us. "She has a lot of experience. She is a smart, mature working actress in this business for a long time. She has a great story to tell and I enjoyed meeting her."
"Garcelle is going to be fine," adds Jayne. "She is very confident and doesn't need to be caught. She is a big girl and she has a great personality. She is strong, she is smart, so she actually fits perfectly."
The real housewives of Beverly Hills return tonight at 8 p.m. in Bravo.
