The real reason Garcelle Beauvais joined RHOBH

"Over the years I have been asked to make documentary series and I never wanted to do it," Beauvais continued, adding that he had to make sure that his children were also on board. "Obviously I had to talk to my ex, talk to my kids, and talk to everyone in my life because once you say yes, it's on."

Beauvais says fans will see "a little bit of everything,quot; in his life this season. "I was filming a television show and a movie. I was filming Tell me a story, who was shot in Nashville. I was shooting Coming 2 America, who was in Atlanta, "he explains." And then go home and deal with the kids and the housewives, so it was a lot of juggling. "

And in true Housewives form, Beauvais says viewers will see "I keep it real."

Besides Beauvais RHOBH The cast is historic, as she is the franchise's first African American housewife. The diversification of the cast is something that she believes is "one hundred percent,quot; important "because that is the world we live in."

"I think it's time and I really don't know why they didn't do it earlier. I'm glad it's me," he tells E! "I think it's time. I think we all want to see ourselves represented in all aspects of life, right? So I think when they came to me, the time was right and I was happy. I was happy to be on board." And then, once I was thrown into the wolves, I thought, "Oh hell! Wait, girl! Wait!"