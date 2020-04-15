The premiere of & # 39; Celebrity IOU & # 39; with Brad Pitt Gets Record Ratings for HGTV – Deadline

Monday's series premiere for Celebrity IOU, which featured a surprise renewal from Oscar winner Brad Pitt, is a ratings winner for HGTV, with 2.6 million total viewers.

Hosted by Property brothers Drew and Jonathan Scott, the first episode earned a .92 Live + rating the same day on P25-54, a 60% increase in the previous six weeks and an 88 percent increase from previous year's levels. Between W25-54, the episode scored 1.19, a 62 percent increase over the previous six weeks and an 80 percent increase from the previous year's levels.

Celebrity IOU It was cable program number 2 in the 9-10 pm time interval between W25-54 and cable program number 3 in the evening show. It was also ranked as the new # 2 unscripted original series on all wire between P25-54 and W25-54 this year to date.

The premiere of the series also offered great performance on the digital platforms of the network. It was the # 1 most watched episode on HGTV GO for April 13. On social platforms, the premiere of the series has yielded more than a million video views in total on HGTV's Facebook, Instagram and Twitter.

In Celebrity IOU, Drew and Jonathan Scott help celebrities carry out a special surprise renovation for people who have had a big impact on their lives. Melissa McCarthy, Viola Davis, Michael Bublé and Rebel Wilson are among the celebrities slated to appear in upcoming episodes.