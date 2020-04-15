The next big thing: Alex Carey sports Australia's long-term wicketkeeper | Cricket News







Who are the emerging talents of cricket? Every Wednesday, we will focus on & # 39; the next big thing & # 39; in sports and this week it's Australian wicketkeeper Alex Carey …

When Tim Paine's time as Australia Test captain comes to an end, according to Shane Warne, there are several candidates in the race to succeed him.

Warne checked the name of Steve Smith, although it would not be his choice, Travis Head and Pat Cummins as potential captains during a conversation on a recent Sky Sports Cricket Lockdown podcast.

But Paine's replacement as a wicketkeeper seems a lot easier to figure out, with Alex Carey, already entrenched as Australia's white ball glove, in pole position to take over the sticks.

Adam Gilchrist, a man who played that role with distinction for the Baggy Greens Test team from 1999 to 2008, has been an admirer of South Australian star Carey, who is now 28 years old.

He even suggested that the left-hander might have played in the ashes 2017-18, before Australia chose to remember Paine after spending seven years in the Test desert.

"I've seen a couple of highlights from him and he looks brilliant," Gilchrist said of Carey on the Australian radio station. SEN in October 2017.

"He is said to be a very, very orderly and very solid goalkeeper, without being spectacular, in terms of the results he has produced with the bat."

"I think he's a very hard worker and a top team man, a good guy to be around. I'm starting to think that selectors are more likely to say 'OK, young man, you're in'."

Carey was not at the time, Paine's experience prevailing.

The latter continued with some valuable shots when Australia defeated England 4-0 in the ashes that winter and, although his batting average since retirement is a bit spectacular 30.67, Paine has led his country through rough waters since who took over the captaincy after the ball-manipulation scandal, when former starter Smith was one of three players to receive bans.

Stripped of some key assets and with the aftermath of Cape Town still unprocessed, Paine's team collapsed in a series of defeats in South Africa and Pakistan and then at his home in India.

But a change has seen Sri Lanka, Pakistan and New Zealand sideline on Australian soil, as well as an ashes retention from a 2-2 draw in England last summer.

Paine deserves great credit for raising his men after his Ben Stokes-inspired agony in Headingley, but when the next series of Ashes begins in late 2021, Tasmanian will be approaching 37, so there must be a significant chance of Carey have the proof gloves by then.

"Carey is hot on Paine's heels," Gilchrist said recently. "He's starting to show really promising signs of consistency on his Sheffield Shield cricket."

"His wicketkeeping appears to be extremely consistent, as is Paine's, but Carey is starting to rack up major careers in first-class cricket, so that will really put pressure on it."

Carey's first-class average of 33.75 hardly jumps off the page, but has steadily increased over the past few seasons for Sheffield Shield.

Things didn't go so well for him at first when he played three games for South Australia in 2012-13 as a specialist hitter, shortly after the transition from Australian football to cricket.

He averaged just 10.16 and was not seen again in the Sheffield Shield until the end of 2015-16 when the second XI star form saw him retired by his status, this time as a guard hitter, and he scored a maiden of fifty in the Shield of that term. final against Victoria.

The 2016-17 season was important to Carey as he scored five fifties in 11 games and earned Shield's record of 59 layoffs in a single campaign. In 2017-18, it made a notch in its inaugural century and added another in 2018-19.

International engagements with Australia's white ball team have limited his availability, but in four first-class games in 2019-20 he hit two tons to take him to a four-century career in 36 first-class games. Paine has two out of 135.

What should also impress Australian selectors is Carey's determination, which was remarkable in the way he was able to cope with being wickedly cut on the chin by a scorching Jofra Archer goalkeeper in the World Cup semi-final. July at Edgbaston and continuing to hit as if it had been nothing more than a nick.

He was named a tournament wicketkeeper at the World Cup, with his 20 layoffs backed by 375 runs at 62.50, including three fifties.

Carey crushed a fifty-25 ball against India in The Oval before running out of partners; 71 against New Zealand at Lord & # 39; s when Australia bounced back from 91-5 to achieve a finally winning 243-9 and then his career best 85 against South Africa before his team fell to a close loss.

"He is a hybrid of Michael Hussey and Michael Bevan," former Australia captain Steve Waugh wrote during the tournament. Praise be in fact.

However, Carey will expect his Test career to be more akin to Hussey's (who averaged 51.52 in 79 Tests) than Bevan's (who averaged 29.07 in 18) when he does what seems like an inevitable test.

Cricket could have lost Carey to the wicketkeeper once apparently destined for an Australian rule race after being named captain of the Great Western Sydney Giants in 2010, winning the club's best and fairest trophy, only to be cut before making his AFL debut in 2012.

"I think he really didn't have that X factor as a footballer, the speed of his legs or the height that was needed," Carey said. cricket.com.au in 2017

However, it is becoming increasingly clear that you have the cricket X factor, even in T20 tournaments.

Carey was the second leading scorer in the 2017-18 Big Bash League for Adelaide Strikers, behind only D & # 39; Arcy Short of Hobart Hurricanes, and marked his debut in Vitality Blast for Sussex last season with a 46-ball 78 in a victory over Somerset, having had to fly to Geneva and back due to a visa problem.

Carey is already a vice-captain for Australia's white ball teams and Paine recently mentioned his fellow glove among the contenders to replace him as a test pattern. It is not inconceivable to think that the Baggy Greens will have a guardian as captain for a long time.