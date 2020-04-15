The Newcastle acquisition will be well received by all fans of the team, says Graeme Souness | Football news

Graeme Souness: "Ashley was seen as a savior, but as rich as he is, the Premier League is a very expensive place to operate today if you are looking to spend your own money,quot;







Mike Ashley is out of the country, but an acquisition is at an advanced stage

Graeme Souness believes that owner Mike Ashley has "wanted,quot; to leave Newcastle for some time and states that his departure will be well received by all fans of the Premier League club.

Sky Sports reported Tuesday that PCP Capital Partners is in advanced talks with Ashley to end his 13-year tenure as owner of Newcastle, according to sources directly involved in the acquisition.

This follows important Companies House legal documentation that emerged Tuesday morning, showing that the two sides established the legal framework for a deal.

Souness, who ran Newcastle between September 2004 and February 2006, said The soccer show: "It will be well received by all Newcastle fans.

He will be welcomed by all Newcastle fans and I think even Ashley wants to go out. He made it clear that if anyone came up with the right price, he would be out of there. Graeme Souness

"Usually with these things, if they are serious, you don't hear about them, but this has gone on for an enormous amount of time."

"Ashley was seen as a savior going in there, an extremely wealthy man, but as rich as he is, the Premier League is a very expensive place to operate today if you are looking to spend your own money."

"He quickly figured that out, so he's been looking for someone who comes up with new investments to get Newcastle back to where they think they should be, who is the top of the league and maybe go back to the League of Champions. "

Amanda Staveley in the stands during a Premier League match at St James & # 39; Park

"He will be welcomed by all Newcastle fans and I think even Ashley wants to go out. He has made it clear that if someone gets the right price he would be out of there."

Sky Sports News reported in January that Amanda Staveley's PCP partners and the Saudi Arabian Public Investment Fund (PIF) were in talks to buy Newcastle. It is not clear why PIF is not mentioned in any of the Chamber of Companies documentation.

– He was born in Ripon, Yorkshire, in April 1973. – Married in 2011 to Mehrdad Ghodoussi, born in Iran. They have a son, Lexi, born after Staveley went into labor during a business meeting. – The family has houses in Dubai and Park Lane in London. – She was seen in the stands at St James & # 39; Park in October 2017 before Mike Ashley announced her intention to sell the club. – Staveley credited with mastermind of Sheikh Mansour's acquisition of Man City by Thaksin Shinawatra in 2009 – Also in 2009, she was involved in a failed attempt to take a controlling stake in Liverpool, pulling away when Fenway Sports Group valued the club at £ 1 billion. – It was close to buying Newcastle United in January 2018, through its financial vehicle PCP Capital Partners

Ashley's agreed price is closer to £ 300m, rather than the original price of around £ 340m, and the coronavirus pandemic is believed to have had a significant impact on the club's value.

The Saudi fund (PIF), controlled by Prince Mohammed bin Salman, will hold 80 percent of the club's shares, while Amanda Staveley will hold 10 percent of the shares and is expected to play a key role in the running of the club. .

5:51 Everything you need to know about PCP Capital Partners' proposed acquisition of Newcastle United Everything you need to know about PCP Capital Partners' proposed acquisition of Newcastle United

The timing of the news would seem curious given the current coronavirus pandemic and the impact it will likely have on transfers during the summer transfer window, but Gary Neville says the acquisition has been a long time coming after witnessing the loss of the park. St. James magic & # 39; under Ashley.

"There were movements before this crisis occurred," said Neville. "From what I read this morning, it seems that the price has also dropped slightly, so it's obvious that Mike Ashley wanted to go out."

"What I have said several times when we have been covering games in Newcastle is that it felt as if the magic had disappeared. There is certainly no connection between the boardroom and the fans. The players and the manager there are always caught in the middle.

A generation of Newcastle fans have only known mediocrity under Ashley

"What we would all like to see is a prosperous Newcastle United in the sense that in the last 10 or 15 years, the influence of investment seems to be moving south in clubs with the appearance of people like Bournemouth and Brighton. There have been more investment there and less in clubs in the northeast.

"If we can get a really strong Newcastle where that terrain rebounds again, then we will all be happy because it is one of the great shows I can remember from my first appearances in the Premier League. It was an amazing place to play soccer, but it has not been like this for a few years. "

Watch The Football Show every weekday from 9-11 a.m. on Sky Sports News and Sky Sports Premier League and get involved using #SkyFootballShow