The Mississippi School District will host the Drive-Thru graduation for 2020 seniors

Our society looks very different these days. From graduations to weddings, everything has changed. But a high school will not allow the viral pandemic to prevent its students from celebrating their graduation from high school.

The Bay-Waveland School District in southern Mississippi is holding a graduation ceremony. Similar to a drive-in movie theater, 2020 graduates and their families will still be able to enjoy the occasion.

Non-traditionally, Bay High students and their parents will be picked up in volunteer jeeps, according to WLOX.

“Graduates and their parents will park in the Bay High parking lot, where someone drives a Jeep, or a 'Volunteer Jeeper' as the district calls them, and will pick up the student and their parents. The Jeep will take the oldest to the soccer stadium. "

Upon arrival at the soccer stadium, they will remain in their jeeps and listen to speeches by the Valedictorian and Salutatorian.

"Once all Jeeps are parked, they will all remain in their vehicles as the administration, valedictorian, and salutatorian deliver their graduation speeches. Similar to a drive-in movie, the district will broadcast the speeches on public radio. It will also be broadcast on Facebook Live. "

After the graduation ceremony, a procession of Jeeps will travel to the observation area. Graduates will be photographed and given a baseball cap, rather than the traditional cap.

“Once the speeches are over, the Jeeps procession will travel to the Bay-Waveland School District observation area, where each senior will receive their diploma and be professionally photographed. This moment will also be broadcast live. "

As the parade continues, the district will have tents for family members, no more than 10 people, according to social distancing rules.

“Each graduate will have their own tent that can be decorated with signs to celebrate their accomplishments. Those tents can hold up to 10 people, with 4-5 parking spaces next to each tent for the student's loved ones. "

Once the parade is over, the Jeep will take the student and their families back to their vehicles.

This sounds like a good option, compared to not being able to have a graduation at all.

