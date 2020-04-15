The Inside Story of Michael Jordan Doc Series – Deadline

Michael Jordan, who won six NBA championships with the Chicago Bulls, is widely considered the best basketball player of all time.

The story of how Jordan and his fellow Bulls dominated in the 1990s is the subject of ESPN and Netflix's ten-part documentary series. The last Dance, directed by Jason Hehir. The series will launch on April 19 after it was moved by the Disney-owned sports network and the streamer since its scheduled release in June.

Surprisingly, it is the first time that Jordan agrees to sit down for a full-length documentary about his life and career.

Jordan and the NBA were already on board when Mike Tollin of Mandalay Sports Media approached Hehir, who directed HBO. Andre the giant documentary and has directed 30 for 30 documents including The Fabulous Five, lead.

But Hehir posits that Jordan may have been persuaded to get involved after being asked questions about his CABRA status.

"It's no small coincidence that when he agreed to participate, the Golden State Warriors were in the midst of a 73-win season, which beat the Bulls 72-10 in one game, LeBron James was in the middle of a season. championship with the Cleveland Cavaliers and all of a sudden a discussion started to surface: "Is LeBron as good as Michael, is Michael the best, is there a conversation now?" Hehir said.

The director says Jordan is remarkably humble and reluctant to discuss his own accomplishments. But he adds: "From the little I know about him from these interviews, he still has that inner fire, that competitive fire that still burns and I would be surprised if the discussion about whether the Bulls were really the best team or if Michael was the best of all, it had nothing to do with their agreement to participate. "

The series explores the roots of Jordan's childhood, the Bulls' dire circumstances before his arrival, and how the team was formed after recruiting him in 1984, to the struggles that ultimately led to the team's first NBA championship. It also leads the audience through the Bulls' first five championships.

ESPN / Netflix



However, the jewel in the crown are images from the 1997/98 season, which have never been seen publicly before. In the fall of 1997, Bulls owner Jerry Reinsdorf and head coach Phil Jackson agreed to let an NBA Entertainment film crew follow the team throughout the season.

"That footage was the driving force for the entire project," said Hehir. "Without that footage, I am not discussing this movie. It is such a gigantic story to tell that you need a lens to tell it. That footage provides the perfect lens."

Hehir was surprised that, in more than 20 years, it had never come to light. "It is a treasure, a time capsule. It is beautifully filmed. As the season progressed, the team began to develop a trust and bond with this camera team so that they were aware of the moments that I was surprised to see." added.

The director and his team recorded more than 100 interviews on topics as varied as Jordan's former teammates, including Scottie Pippen and Dennis Rodman and coach Phil Jackson, rivals like Patrick Ewing, Magic Johnson and even Kobe Bryant. There is a tear letter read by Jordan's mother, Delores, as well as a couple of cameos from Presidents Obama and Clinton.

Jason Hehir



"Some of the characters that I was able to do a rudimentary investigation and just send them a text message, some required the help of the NBA to locate and convince and then, when you're at a presidential level, that requires assistance at the Michael Jordan level." People are not picking up the phone for Jason Hehir, but they are certainly picking up the phone at the first ring of Michael Jordan. He was very generous with their help, ”said Hehir.

One of the ways the creative team kept Jordan and others interested was by showing them pictures of their peers and rivals by telling their side of the story.

"There was always a challenge to make this an interesting project for Michael because they have asked him all the questions that need to be asked. There is nothing that I can ask him, or that I think he has asked that he has not been asked in any way. in the last 30 years, so he wants it to be an entertaining and stimulating process for him because it can be monotonous to sit in it, one chair for hours at a time, "he said.

This style was born from talking to Dennis Rodman. "That technique came about by mistake because trying to interview Dennis Rodman is like trying to interview a wild cat. So, to keep his attention, we were starting to lose his focus, instead of me reciting what Michael told me about the vacation during that season, I thought maybe Dennis would want to see Michael himself, so he immediately shut himself up and then We used That Technique with Scottie and Phil. We were happy enough with the result, we thought we would get an iPad and use the same technique with Michael. "

Jason Hehir



Jordan himself was an integral part of the production process, giving particularly useful notes. "It is one thing to receive a note from someone in the NBA, but when you have the person who is the star of the documentary saying: 'maybe you want to include this because that was what was going through my mind at the time." In the episode Eight, we covered his return from baseball and went straight from the Indiana Pacers game to the famous Double Nickel game at Madison Square Garden. Those games were separated by a week or two, Michael's note was that there was a game between those two games, where he shot the bell and said 'that's when I knew it could be old Michael Jordan', "Hehir said. he said (left, with Bill Clinton). "It turns out he's the Michael Jordan of giving notes. He's a much better director than I am, a basketball player."

In a world without live sports, ESPN and Netflix, which will air The last Dance outside the US The USA decided to advance the series, airing it for five weeks from April 19 to May 17. This made Hehir and his team work day and night to finish them. "There is a shortage of programming, so people are crying out for something new and fresh, especially something long-lasting. I think we all had the same philosophy that we are all in this together, so anything we can do to distract people, however temporary, to make people's lives a little less grim, we were all very eager to achieve that, "Hehir said.

Having directed a documentary series on one of the greatest athletes of all time, it will be difficult to find new interesting subjects for Hehir. Now he is looking to diversify and move to non-sports documents. "It is definitely an aspiration and I think they will see it sooner rather than later," he said. “I hope to do sports and non-sports projects in the future. I'm sure I'll be back in sports eventually. "