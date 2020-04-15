The end of "NCIS" dominates Tuesday's qualification; ‘New Amsterdam’ ends with registration – Deadline

On Tuesday there were a couple of shows that ended their seasons early led by NCIS On CBS, it fell in the ratings, but still managed to hit primetime with a 1.2 in adult demographics of 18-49 and 13.18 million viewers, easily the most-watched show of the night.

NCIS was followed by two servings of FBI: the most wanted, with a special (0.9, 8.98M) and a new episode in its regular schedule (0.8, 7.27M).

On NBC, New Amsterdam (1.0, 5.93M) wrapped up his season early after releasing a previously filmed pandemic episode, with the medical drama matching the season highs. The end was preceded by Ellen's game play (1.0, 4.97M), which recorded two tenths from last week. The network also aired part 3 of its slag virus pandemic news special (0.6, 3.72M), which was superior to part 2.

ABC saw stable numbers with The Conners (1.0, 5.99M) and Bless this mess (0.6, 3.55M), while Mixed-ish (0.5, 2.29M), For life (0.5, 2.21M) and Blackish (0.5, 2.29M) immersed in the demonstration.

In fox Empire (0.7, 2.71) held steady with the penultimate episode of their shortened season marking the end of the series.