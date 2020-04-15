The coronavirus has elevated leaders everywhere. Don't expect that to last.

"The entire nationalist populist wave was related to a historic moment when you could afford to play with fire," he said. "But now the situation is really bad, much more dangerous, and people don't want the easy nonsense of media-savvy populists."

She cited polls showing that Matteo Salvini, the rowdy Italian populist, has been losing support on the right, while another far-right opposition politician, Giorgia Meloni, "on the rational, cold and non-populist right," has done better. .

Much of the public reaction may ultimately depend on the duration of the crisis feeling, as the virus attack is uncertain and open. Unlocking the blockade will itself be full of political danger.

"Although we see these leaders make decisions, they do not make them from a position of strength, but from uncertainty and weakness," said Nicholas Dungan, a Paris-based senior member of the Atlantic Council.

"They are not leading as much as they are managing," he said. "And once people are out of the house and no longer locked up in the line of duty, people will be very angry, and this will lead to further instability."

Tony Travers, a professor of government at the London School of Economics, noted that Winston Churchill was revered for having presided over the victory over Hitler, but was summarily removed from office in 1945.

"Winning a war is not a recipe for staying in office," said Mr. Travers. "When the threat of illness disappears, the consequences of being protected from the threat are very different."