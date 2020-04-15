The Conor Moore Show: fun sketches featuring famous golf voices! The | Golf News

Watch the impressionist's exclusive talk with Sky Sports News as he is joined by & # 39; Padraig Harrington & # 39 ;, & # 39; Dustin Johnson & # 39; e & # 39; Ian Poulter & # 39 ;!

















5:36



Impressionist Conor Moore runs through his brilliant repertoire of the world's best golfers.

Impressionist Conor Moore runs through his brilliant repertoire of the world's best golfers.

Comedian Conor Moore reviews the world's biggest sports stories and offers his comedic take on pro golf on & # 39; The Conor Moore Show & # 39 ;, which will launch this month.

Get the best prices and book a round in one of 1,700 courses in the UK and Ireland

Moore has been regularly seen entertaining sports fans with his hilarious impressions of notable golfers, including Tiger Woods and Rory McIlroy, with his new show offering much more fun and entertainment.

Golf hours may close for the foreseeable future due to the coronavirus pandemic, but Moore has still been able to provide a host of "celebrity interviews,quot; and sketches, sharing a host of his brilliant impressions along the way.

Before the program was exclusively available on GOLFPASS, the membership program that connects golfers to all aspects of their game, Moore sat down with Sky Sports News& # 39; Jamie Weir to see what the show has to offer and share the opinions of some of the most famous names in golf.

Since & # 39; Padraig Harrington & # 39; discussing whether the Ryder Cup will go ahead, up to & # 39; Gary Player & # 39; Talking about when professional golf might return, Moore provides many excellent answers to golf's great talking points!

Coming soon: Conor Moore podcast Hear more from Conor Moore in a new Sky Sports Golf special podcast, due out April 23.

Click on the video above to hear Conor Moore's impressions and details about his new show!

Sign up for GOLFPASS before April 30 to get two free months of GOLFPASS video where you can watch The Conor Moore Show and much more exclusive content. Go to www.golfpass.co.uk and register today!