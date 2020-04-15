The children of Amy Schumer and Andy Cohen have an adorable virtual game date

Amy Schumer and Andy CohenChildren are the cutest friends.
The stars met during Tuesday's episode at Watch what happens live and took the opportunity for her adorable little children Gene David, 10 months and Benjamin Allen, 14 months, to have a virtual appointment since they have distanced themselves socially.
"Amy, I count your son Gene as one of Ben's only friends his own age," Andy told Amy. "And sadly, our game dates have stopped since quarantine."
Before reuniting their children, Amy and Andy played a round of "One, Two, Baby,quot; and the duo was tasked with answering baby related questions at the same time. To start, the Bravo star asked which of his little ones "exhibits the most attention during game dates." For Amy, the answer was Ben, but Andy said it was Gene.
The next on the agenda was to take a stand on the song "Baby Shark,quot;. On the count of three, both the Inside Amy Schumer star and Andy agreed that they were not fans of the popular children's song.
When it came to who makes babies laugh the most during their play dates, the couple also agreed that it was Amy who always laughed. For the final question, Andy asked which parent is most guilty of cursing in front of the baby, who also went to the Snapped up star. "We didn't even try not to," he joked.
After the game was over, Amy said to Andy, "Gene misses Ben a lot. I really miss seeing him." Annoyed that the kids haven't been able to hang out in the past few weeks, Andy replied, "Ben misses Gene. I mean …" Amy chimed in, "They're little friends!"
Then Gene and Ben joined the chat and they got adorable waves and smiles. Speaking for Ben, Andy said, "Say, 'I'll see you after quarantine,'" and Amy followed Gene, "See you after the pandemic!"
Amy's visit to WWHL came after announcing that she and her husband Chris Fischer he had recently changed Gene's middle name from Attell to David. Address the issue on your podcast Amy Schumer presents: 3 girls, 1 Keith, the comedian said, "So do you know that Gene has officially changed our baby's name? He is now Gene David Fischer. He was Gene Attell Fischer, but we found out that we accidentally called our son & # 39 ; genital & # 39; ".
During the episode, her guest Claudia O & # 39; Doherty He added, "My mother actually pointed it out to me. My mother said, 'Amy called her genital son.' And I was like,‘ What are you talking about? And then she was right. "
After the podcast episode aired, Amy shared a selfie with her husband and captioned the photo, "¡¡¡¡¡¡¡¡¡¡¡¡¡¡¡¡ Like you never called your son's genital fissure !!!!!!!!
(E! And Bravo are part of the NBCUniversal family.)
