The children of Amy Schumer and Andy Cohen have an adorable virtual game date

Amy Schumer and Andy CohenChildren are the cutest friends.

The stars met during Tuesday's episode at Watch what happens live and took the opportunity for her adorable little children Gene David, 10 months and Benjamin Allen, 14 months, to have a virtual appointment since they have distanced themselves socially.

"Amy, I count your son Gene as one of Ben's only friends his own age," Andy told Amy. "And sadly, our game dates have stopped since quarantine."

Before reuniting their children, Amy and Andy played a round of "One, Two, Baby,quot; and the duo was tasked with answering baby related questions at the same time. To start, the Bravo star asked which of his little ones "exhibits the most attention during game dates." For Amy, the answer was Ben, but Andy said it was Gene.

The next on the agenda was to take a stand on the song "Baby Shark,quot;. On the count of three, both the Inside Amy Schumer star and Andy agreed that they were not fans of the popular children's song.