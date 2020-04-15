The Big RHOBHPremiere Twist is a bold and smart move

"You sign up to show our real life. You can't hide anything. I think it's comfortable talking about my daughter's eating disorder? No, but that's life … Denise has a secret and no matter how hard you try, she Truth always comes out, "Lisa Rinna said in a confessional.

The icing on the cake, in this reality TV gift, came when viewers heard an off-camera producer ask Denise, "So, Denise. Are you ready to talk about all this?" The only answer viewers got: a mischievous smile that only an experienced Hollywood pro like Denise Richards could offer.

This is how you handle the story that took on a life of its own.

The real housewives of Beverly Hills airs on Wednesdays at 8 p.m. in Bravo.

