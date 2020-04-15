The Big RHOBHPremiere Twist is a bold and smart move

Now, that's one way to start a season of The real housewives of Beverly Hills.
All eyes were already going to be on Bravo's reality show after Lisa VanderpumpThe dramatic (and prolonged) departure of season nine, then, during the filming of season 10, rumors began to emerge. Wherever you looked, there was something new about Denise Richards. And after months of rumors about Denise, Brandi Glanville and whether or not they had any kind of sexual relationship after Denise married her husband Aaron Phypers, RHOBH He tackled everything head-on in a surprising way. It was nothing less than an expert move.
The premiere of RHOBH introduced Denise, Kyle richards, Teddi Mellencamp, Erika Girardi, Dorit Kemsley, Lisa Rinnanewcomer Garcelle Beauvais and friend Sutton Stracke everyone enjoying New York Fashion Week. Kyle had a show that many of his co-stars entered because of course it was time for Kyle to have his own fashion line and the subsequent fashion show. They all got along well, enjoying each other's company. There was a refreshing lightness that RHOBH He hasn't had a clue to the storm for a while to come later this season … until the last scene. The real housewives of Beverly Hills broke the fourth wall in such a surprising and pleasant way.
It felt like a scene straight from HBO The return. Lisa Kudrow He starred in and co-created the comedy that followed comedy star Valerie Cherish, who turned to reality television to help rekindle her career, for her return. Valerie often struggled with the cameras that followed her, she tried to control the reality captured by the film crew she received at her home, often calling her producer not to use certain scenes screaming, "Jane, Jane." In an effort to continue her profile, Valerie even joined The real housewives of Beverly Hills For a short time, Lisa Vanderpump's guest starred in the second season premiere that gave viewers an idea of what Val was like as a housewife. He bristled at the drama and situation he was in and asked Andy Cohen, destroying the scene. Sounds familiar?
In the real Beverly Hills Royal Housewives At the premiere, Bravo gave viewers what they wanted and scoffed at the drama involving Denise, when she stopped filming with her castmates and her own moment Valerie Cherish when she yelled "Bravo! Bravo!" in an effort to end the conversation and trash while filming a scene with his co-stars.
Pulling back the curtain on the confessionals from the cast, showing people like Kyle and Lisa Rinna discussing what's to come with Denise and the rumors, while not revealing too much was the smartest move. RHOBH Producers could do. It served to tempt the season to come, acknowledging the elephant-sized rumor, without revealing too much. With social media and gossip sites, there was no way the rumors would stay contained and stick to the show's structure.
"We are in front of the camera, don't say a word from the king," Denise warned Aaron in the preview.
The cameras zoomed out to show Kyle and Lisa Rinna tweaking their makeup, talking to the producers, and even talking to each other on the phone.
"You sign up to show our real life. You can't hide anything. I think it's comfortable talking about my daughter's eating disorder? No, but that's life … Denise has a secret and no matter how hard you try, she Truth always comes out, "Lisa Rinna said in a confessional.
The icing on the cake, in this reality TV gift, came when viewers heard an off-camera producer ask Denise, "So, Denise. Are you ready to talk about all this?" The only answer viewers got: a mischievous smile that only an experienced Hollywood pro like Denise Richards could offer.
This is how you handle the story that took on a life of its own.
The real housewives of Beverly Hills airs on Wednesdays at 8 p.m. in Bravo.
(E! And Bravo are part of the NBCUniversal family.)
%MINIFYHTML082081bea967feab45f518aa18e376f412%