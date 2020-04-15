The best Hollywood book adaptations of recent times

Besides a dog, they say, a book is man's best friend. They seem to be the best friends of Hollywood filmmakers who often turn to them for inspiration. The books have been adapted from the beginning of making movies. Today, in particular, studios like to involve the original author in adapting his book to the cinema. Thrillers, murder mysteries, memories – it's all a fair game when it comes to adaptations. Featuring the top Hollywood book adaptations of recent times to help you ease the boredom of quarantine.

Room (2015)

Directed by Lenny Abrahamson and written by Emma Donoghue, Room is based on her 2010 novel of the same name. It stars Brie Larson, who won an Oscar for her role, as well as Joan Allen, Sean Bridgers, and William H. Macy. The film is a powerful tribute to motherhood and stars Larson as Joy, a 24-year-old boy who was captured by a man seven years ago and held captive in a shack. He has been raping her regularly since then. Their only consolation is the 5-year-old son born from this union. She tells the son that only the room is real and that the rest of the world only exists on television. She helps her son escape and the police soon rescue her too. Both find it difficult to adapt to the outside world. The cost is much more difficult since he cannot reconcile with his parents and tries to commit suicide. Later, she decides to clean up her act for the sake of her son. Both find closure at the end when they revisit the Room and consider it an insignificant feature of the surrounding landscape.

It is (2017)

The film, directed by Andy Muschietti, is adapted from Stephen King's 1986 novel of the same name. It stars Jaeden Lieberher and Bill Skarsgård. Critics praised the current film as better than director 1990's adaptation of director Tommy Lee Wallace. It is a coming-of-age saga where a group of children is bullied by a dancing clown, who is truly a malevolent spirit who persecutes his city every 27 years and takes advantage of children. The clown makes them face their worst fears and, ironically, helps them accept the real horrors they face in real life. He lives somewhere in the sewers and the young people unite against Him and almost kill Him. As he enters the tunnels, he warns that he will return and chase them as adults. Everyone vows to meet once more if that happens. The clown was used sparingly, as the director created an atmosphere where his own brain forces him to seek danger in dark places. Bill Skarsgård was highly praised for rehearsing the clown.

The Good Liar (2019)

Based on Nicholas Searle's novel of the same name, The Good Liar, directed by Bill Condon and starring Helen Mirren, Ian McKellen, Russell Tovey, Jim Carter, The Good Liar is a dramatic drama with a dark twist. Betty McLeish (Mirren) is a £ 2m widow and Roy Courtnay (McKellen), a professional swindler looking for soft targets. She appears to be ready to fall into his trap, despite the reservations of her grandson Steven (Russell Tovey). A trip to Berlin brings back a lot of memories about Courtnay's past in the city. Ian McKellen and Helen Mirren are two of the best British actors today. It is a kind of coup that acts against each other on the big screen. Watch the movie for the acting masterclass provided by Mirren and McKellen, who effortlessly slip into their roles and fight each other like fencing masters, making it all seem so easy.

Little Women (2019)

Directed by Greta Gerwig, it is the seventh film adaptation of Louisa May Alcott's 1868 novel of the same name. The movie stars Saoirse Ronan, Emma Watson, Florence Pugh, Eliza Scanlen, Laura Dern, Timothée Chalamet, Meryl Streep, Tracy Letts, Bob Odenkirk, James Norton, Louis Garrel, and Chris Cooper. Critics hailed it as the best adaptation of this great American novel to date. Gerwig was praised for being true to the spirit of the book by incorporating contemporary themes into the film. Set in Massachusetts, and against the backdrop of the American Civil War, the period drama about four sisters and their mother, who live in a house without men, their father is serving in the Civil War, is a tribute to the brotherhood, kindness and generosity. Critics were healthy with praise from the entire cast of the ensemble, which fit neatly into this modern classic.

Emma (2020)