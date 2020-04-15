The $ 10 billion cloud contract that rejected Amazon was legal

WASHINGTON – The Pentagon's process to award a highly lucrative cloud computing contract to Microsoft instead of Amazon was in line with government purchasing and legal standards, a government watchdog agency said on Wednesday.

The Defense Department inspector general found no evidence of White House interference in the contract award process. But the report says investigators were unable to fully review that aspect of the matter because the White House would not allow unrestricted access to witnesses.

The contract, with a potential value of $ 10 billion, was awarded to Microsoft last October, prompting Amazon, its technology rival, to cry.

Market leader in the provision of cloud computing services, Amazon Web Services has long been considered a leading candidate to execute the Pentagon's Joint Enterprise Defense Infrastructure project, known as JEDI. The project will store and process large amounts of classified data, allowing the US Army. USA Improve communications with soldiers on the battlefield and use artificial intelligence to speed up your war planning and combat capabilities.

Amazon sued the Pentagon after Microsoft won the contract. Work on the project has stopped as demand progresses.

The judge who presided over the offer protest in the United States Court of Federal Claims said in March that Amazon's challenge probably had merit for some technical price-related reasons.

The review released Wednesday by the Defense Department inspector general did not reach a conclusion on whether Microsoft Corp., based in Redmond, Washington, was declared the winner. Rather, it analyzed whether the decision-making process was adequate and legal. It also examined allegations of unethical behavior by Pentagon officials involved in the matter, and generally determined that ethical flaws did not influence the outcome.

The review also sought to determine whether the White House influenced the Pentagon's decision, as Amazon alleged. The report says that while there appears to have been no such pressure from the White House, the reviewers were unable to definitively determine the full extent of White House interactions with Pentagon decision makers.

“We were unable to fully review this matter due to the assertion of a & # 39; presidential communications privilege & # 39 ;, which resulted in multiple DOD witnesses being instructed by the DOD General Counsel Office not to answer our questions about possible communications between the White House and DOD officials about JEDI, ”the report said.

"As a result, we could not be sure if there were White House communications with some DOD officials that could have affected the JEDI acquisition," he said.

"However, we believe that the evidence we received showed that Defense Department personnel who evaluated the contract proposals and awarded Microsoft the JEDI cloud contract were not pressured … by any more senior Defense Department leader. experience that has communicated with the White House, ”said the report.

Amazon has claimed that the tender was inappropriately influenced by President Donald Trump's dislike for Amazon and its CEO, Jeff Bezos. Bezos owns The Washington Post, a media outlet often criticized by Trump.

Frank Shaw, Microsoft's vice president of communications, said in response to the inspector general's report: “It is now clear that Amazon bid too high and is looking for a repair so that it can bid again. As the IG report indicates, Amazon has proprietary information about Microsoft's offering that it should never have had. "

The Government Oversight Project, a private watchdog group, said it was alarmed by the White House's use of presidential privilege to limit the inspector general's access to witness information.

"The executive privilege is designed to protect national security and the president's candid conversations with close advisers, not to prevent agency officials from discussing a large government contract that does not require direct presidential decision-making," said the lead attorney. of the group, Scott Amey. in a sentence.

A Pentagon spokesman, Lt. Col. Robert Carver, said the inspector general's report shows that the contract award process was fair and legal.

"This report should finally close the door on the media and corporate attacks on career acquisitions officials who have been working tirelessly to put the much-needed JEDI cloud computing environment in the hands of our frontline fighters as continue to protect American taxpayers. " Carver said.