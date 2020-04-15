Tech companies step up fight against coronavirus misinformation

CHICAGO – Misinformation about the potentially dangerous coronavirus has spread from one continent to another, like the pandemic itself, forcing the world's largest technology companies to take unprecedented steps to protect public health.

Facebook, Google, and others have begun using algorithms, new rules, and objective warnings to take down harmful coronavirus conspiracy theories, questionable ads, and unproven remedies that regularly come up on their services and could be life-threatening.

Health officials, critics and others who have long implored tech companies to step up their response to viral falsehoods have welcomed the new effort, saying the platforms are now working faster than ever to remove their information sites. wrong about the coronavirus.

"It was definitely a change within companies," said Andy Pattison, digital solutions manager for the World Health Organization, who for nearly two years has urged companies like Facebook to take more aggressive action against disinformation against vaccination. .

Pattison said he and his team are now directly pointing out misleading information about the coronavirus, and sometimes pushing for it to be removed from Google's Facebook, Google and YouTube service.

Last month, the Iranian media reported that more than 300 people had died and 1,000 became ill in the country after ingesting methanol, a toxic alcohol rumored to be a remedy on social media. An Arizona man also died after taking chloroquine phosphate, a product that some mistake for the antimalarial drug, chloroquine, which President Donald Trump and conservative experts have touted as a treatment for COVID-19. Health officials have warned that the drug has not been shown to be safe or effective as virus therapy.

Days later, Twitter and Facebook began cracking down on posts promoting unverified treatments.

Twitter removed a post from Trump's personal lawyer, Rudy Giuliani, which described hydroxychloroquine, a cousin of chloroquine, as "100 percent effective,quot; against the coronavirus. The company also removed a tweet from Fox News personality Laura Ingraham, promoting what it called the "promising results,quot; of the drug.

Other widely shared claims that hydroxychloroquine cures COVID-19 live. The tweet from a conservative radio presenter claiming that "ALL hospitals and healthcare workers are using it with complete success,quot; has been shared more than 12,000 times.

In what may be the first, Facebook removed a post by Brazilian President Jair Bolsanaro, who promoted hydroxychloroquine as "working everywhere,quot; to treat the coronavirus. Twitter also removed an associated video.

Facebook has long resisted calls to verify or remove false claims made directly by politicians, arguing that the public should be able to see what their elected officials are saying. However, in this pandemic, platforms have no choice but to rethink their rules around misinformation, said Dipayan Ghosh, co-director of the Platform Accountability Project at Harvard Kennedy School.

"The damage to society is clear: it is death," said Ghosh. "They don't want to be held responsible in any way for perpetuating rumors that could lead directly to death."

Other sites have also tightened their policies.

YouTube began removing videos claiming that the coronavirus was caused by 5G wireless networks last week. Some of the videos had amassed hundreds of thousands of views. Google's searches for "5G,quot; and "coronavirus,quot; now redirect users to news videos that debunk the theory.

WhatsApp, the private messaging service owned by Facebook, has limited the number of chats to which users can forward messages in an effort to limit the spread of misinformation COVID-19. Since WhatsApp encrypts all messages, you cannot read them to determine if they contain erroneous information.

The pandemic has presented new challenges for content moderation. Initially, health considerations forced contractors who employ human moderators to send most of them to their homes, where for privacy reasons they were unable to do their jobs. Facebook eventually transferred some of that work to internal employees and leaned more on artificial intelligence programs. More recently, he has made new arrangements for contract moderators to do their jobs remotely.

Meanwhile, fake mask ads, hand sanitizer, and unregulated blood tests for COVID-19 still appear on Facebook and Google. And a North Carolina man with 44,000 YouTube subscribers who complained that his videos promoting 5G theory and coronavirus were removed is now using the platform to get $ 99 subscriptions to watch his videos.

Technology platforms say they are putting data about the virus from the media, fact checkers and health officials in front of their users when their safeguards fail.

Google "coronavirus,quot; and it will be directed to your local health department. Search Twitter for "coronavirus hoax,quot; and you'll get a link to the US Centers for Disease Control and Prevention. USA Watch a video of the coronavirus conspiracy theory on YouTube and you'll see a tag promoting the legitimate media outlets and CDC information COVID-19 looming over it.

"There is a lot of misinformation when good information is missing," Pattison said. "People will fill the void out of fear."

__

Ortutay reported from Oakland, California.