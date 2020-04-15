Tamar Braxton can't understand how beautiful Tiny Harris daughter Zonnique Pullins is in this juicy video

Tiny Harris' daughter Zonnique Pullins shared a short video in which she flaunts her beauty and her admirers are amazed. Zonnique wears a top that shows off her beautiful cleavage, and even Tamar Braxton felt the need to praise her.

Check out Zonnique's video below.

‘Posting the 3 seconds of me looking pretty all quarantine … big t-shirt and hat as I write 😘 @fashionnova fashionnovapartner’, Zonnique captioned her post.

Tamar wrote: "OMG I can't understand how beautiful you are my sweet twin baby,quot; and Zonnique's best friend Reginae Carter also skipped the comments and showed her love for Tiny's daughter.

A commenter said: 'I thought this was the #dontrushchallenege sis now I need you, your friends and your sister to get on that', and someone else posted this message: 'My God, I can't understand how beautiful you are my sweet twin baby. & # 39;

One commenter wrote, "But we all know that when you get cute you get FINEEEE sistaaa,quot; and someone else said, "I thought you were doing the #NoRushChallenge. I was about to exaggerate hahaha but yeah baby, you're beautiful anyway!" I loved you for days that you have been bad # YouandYour3Seconds ".

Someone else said, "Yesssss @zonniquejailee beautiful thank you @fashionnova," and a follower posted this: "Make an OMG girl not quick to challenge," including Nae & Lo. "

Another follower said, "Damn it Nique, I thought you were doing the,quot; don't rush "challenge, where are you TikTok?

Not long ago, Zonnique made headlines along with her best friend. Reginae Carter.

Tiny's daughter shared a video on her social media account for her birthday in which she was having as much fun as she could in social distancing. She was talking to Reginae Carter and more friends on camera, and fans were amazed.

People praised both ladies in the comments as if there was no tomorrow.



